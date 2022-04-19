Live Updates: Alabama Softball Doubleheader vs. North Alabama, Alcorn State

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium where the Crimson Tide is playing its last non-conference home games of the regular season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Let's play two!

Alabama softball has a scheduled doubleheader against North Alabama and Alcorn State at Rhoads Stadium Tuesday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium beginning at 3:45 on SEC Network+.

The Crimson Tide stayed at No. 2 in all major college softball polls after sweeping Mississippi State over Easter weekend.



Jaala Torrence will be in the circle for the Crimson Tide in game one along with five true freshmen in the starting lineup.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Game 1 vs. North Alabama

Top 4

MID 4: Alabama 6, North Alabama 0

Savannah Woodard catches a flyout to end the North Alabama half of the 4th.

The runners moves to third on a wild pitch and ac fly with two outs. First time the Lions have had a runner in scoring position.

Torrence gives up her second walk for UNA's first baserunner since the 2nd.

Bottom 3

END 3: Alabama 6, North Alabama 0

Alabama goes three up, three down in the 3rd.

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 6, North Alabama 0

The Lions go three up, three down in the 3rd.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 6, North Alabama 0

Bloodworth sends a ball out to deep left field that is caught but brings in another run on a sac fly. M'Kay Gidley is thrown out also trying to score on the play, which ends the inning. Alabama leads 6-0.

Prange walks, Barnhart doubles, and Prange scores on an obstruction call at the plate after a groundball off the bat of Shipman. Alabama leads 5-0.

After Goodnight ground out, UNA will make a pitching change. Megan Warhurst enters the circle.

Freshman Kali Heivilin leads off the 2nd with her first career home run to straightaway center. Alabama leads 4-0

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 3, North Alabama 0

Torrence gives up a one-out walk in the 2nd, but that's all for the Lions.

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Alabama 3, North Alabama 0

A strikeout and popup end the Alabama threat in the first, but the Tide gets on the board first with the home run from Megan Bloodworth.

Doerr keeps the bats going with a single through the left side.

Home run Megan Bloodworth! The freshman sends her seventh home run of the year over the left field wall to give Alabama the 3-0 lead.

Shipman drops one into shallow left center for a single, and Barnhart moves to third with one out.

Barnhart singles into left center field for her fifth hit of the season to give Alabama a one-out baserunner. Earlier this year, Patrick Murphy called the freshman one of the best hitters on the team.

Top 1- UNA batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, North Alabama 0

A strikeout and popout end the half inning.

Bevis reaches with a one-out infield single for the Lions' first baserunner of the game.

The first pitch from Torrence is a ball, and we are underway in game one from Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama Starting Lineup Alabama Athletics 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Aubrey Barnhart- 1B Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- DP Alabama Athletics 4. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 5. Abby Doerr- C Alabama Athletics 6. Kat Grill- RF Alabama Athletics 7. Jordan Stephens- LF Alabama Athletics 8. Kali Heivilin- SS Alabama Athletics 9. Dallis Goodnight- CF Alabama Athletics Starting pitcher- Jaala Torrence (5-1, 2.87 ERA)

North Alabama Starting Lineup (30-11)

1. Lexie Harper- CF

2. Sidney Bevis- RF

3. Hailey Jones- 2B

4. Emma Broadfoot- 3B

5. Georgia Land- C

6. Haley Stokes- 1B

7. Maleah Hargett- LF

8. Brooke Burback- DP

9. Haven Kirby- SS

Starting pitcher- Elena Escobar (1-1, 3.07 ERA)