Live Updates: Alabama Softball vs Florida State

Alabama faces Florida State in an elimination game at the WCWS; a win sends the Crimson Tide to the championship series

OKLAHOMA CITY -- It's do or die tonight for Alabama.

The Crimson Tide has to beat Florida State to reach the Women's College World Series championship series.

Alabama has played in two title series in its previous 12 trips to OKC, winning it all in 2012.

If Alabama does make it past FSU, a familiar foe awaits. Oklahoma fought back from an opening day loss to James Madison and swept the Dukes in the semifinals to earn a spot in the championship series.

Alabama defeated the Sooners 2-1 for the 2012 national title, and was eliminated by the Sooners in the 2019 semifinals.

Here are the lineups

Alabama (52-8)

1. Alexis Mack - CF

2. Bailey Hemphill - C

3. Kaylee Tow - 1B

4. Jenna Johnson - DP

5. KB Sides - RF

6. Savannah Woodard - 2B

7. Maddie Morgan - 3B

8. Taylor Clark - SS

9. Elissa Brown - CF

Montana Fouts - P

Florida State (46-11-1)

1. Kaley Mudge - LF

2 Sydney Sherrill - 3B

3 Elizabeth Mason - 1B

4 Cassidy Davis - DP

5 Devyn Flaherty - 2B

6 Dani Morgan - CF

7 Josie Muffley - SS

8 Anna Shelnutt - C

9 Kalei Harding -RF

Kathryn Sandercock - P

Top of First inning - FSU batting

Mudge singles to center

Sherrill walks, runner on first and second, no out

Mason three-run home run to left field, 3-0

Davis strikes out, 1 out

Flaherty ground out to 3B, 2 out

Morgan strikes out, 3 out

FSU 3 runs on two hits, leads 3-0

Bottom of First inning - Alabama batting

Mack fouls out to left field, 1 out

Hemphill grounds out to SS, 2 out

Tow grounds out to SS, 3 out

Alabama no runs on no hits, FSU leads 3-0

Top of the Second inning - FSU batting