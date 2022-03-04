Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Texas

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as Alabama opens the Crimson Classic against the Longhorns.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After a four-day trip to Louisiana, Alabama softball is back home at Rhoads Stadium for four games at the T-Mobile Crimson Classic with Texas and Miami of Ohio. 

First up, the No. 2 Crimson Tide (16-0) take on the Longhorns (10-7) Friday night at 6. Texas came into the season as a preseason top-10 team, but have dropped out of the polls after going 0-5 at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational in Florida.

The Crimson Tide and Longhorns last met in the 2019 Super Regionals in Tuscaloosa when Alabama won two of three to advance to the Women's College World Series. Alabama leads the all-time series 5-3 over Texas. 

Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl hurt her foot at the plate last weekend during an at-bat at the Mardi Gras Mambo. Head coach Patrick Murphy said she will not be available for any of the games this weekend. Outside of the Crimson Classic, Alabama also faces Eastern Illinois on Monday which leaves five games in four days to be split between the rest of the pitchers Montana Fouts, Jaala Torrence and Alex Salter. Torrence started Wednesday's game against UAB in the 7-0 win, so Fouts will likely get the start in the circle Friday night. 

Freshman Dallis Goodnight currently leads Alabama in hitting with a .477 average. Fellow freshman Megan Bloodworth and transfer catcher Ally Shipman lead the Crimson Tide in home runs with four each, and Shipman is the team leader in RBIs with 21. 

Pregame

  • Hundreds of Alabama fans were lined up outside the stadium before the gates opened an hour to first pitch at 5 p.m.

Alabama Starting Lineup

Jenna Johnson

1. Jenna Johnson- LF

.371, 3 RBIs

Dallis Goodnight

2. Dallis Goodnight- CF

.477, 1 HR, 5 RBIs

Ashley Prange

3. Ashley Prange- 3B

.342, 3 HRs, 11 RBIs

Kaylee Tow and Ally Shipman

4. Ally Shipman- C

.381, 4 HRs, 21 RBIs

Kaylee Tow hitting at Louisiana

5. Kaylee Tow- 1B

.278, 1 HR, 12 RBIs

Abby Doerr

6. Abby Doerr- DP

.312, 1 HR, 10 RBIs

Megan Bloodworth

7. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

.355, 4 HRs, 13 RBIs

Bailey Dowling

8. Bailey Dowling- SS

.263, 1 HR, 10 RBIs

Kat Grill

9. Kat Grill

.381, 3 RBIs

Montana Fouts

Starting pitcher- Montana Fouts

6-0, 0.38 ERA, 66 Ks

