Alabama Women's Basketball Drops First Game in the Bahamas 93-86 against No. 17 Utah

Alabama struggled in the third quarter and dropped their first game in the Pink Flamingo Championship.

Brittany Davis led The Tide with 23 points and five assists, but it wasn't enough to get the Tide the win. Aaliyah Nye, Loyal McQueen, and Megan Abrams also had strong contributions with 17, 15, and 15 points respectfully. Nye did leave the game with an apparent injury.

"They are still evaluating her. She's been hampered by an ankle and hasn't been herself the last three weeks. I'm disappointed for her" said Coach Kristy Curry

The main problem for the Tide was the third quarter, as they shot 40 percent from the field and just 28 percent from three in the quarter. Utah was able to punish Alabama, shooting 64 percent from the field in the quarter as they ended on a 12-3 run to take a 75-68 lead.

"That's something we have to try to coach better and get the players to respond better. We are trying to figure it out...I've seen improvement from the team.

After that, the fourth quarter was close and Alabama was able to keep the game within reach, but it was not meant to be for the Tide as they couldn't pull it off.

Alabama's next game in the Pink Flamingo Championship is Wednesday against Wake Forest at 10 am C.T.

How it Happened:

(most recent updates at the top)

Fourth Quarter:

Final Score: Utah 93, Alabama 86

Timeout Utah with 27 seconds left. 91-86 Utah

89-84 with 1:10 left

2:29 left in the game. Utah still leads 87-80

Media timeout with 4:51 left in the half. Utah leads 83-76

6-0 Alabama run cuts the Utah lead to 81-76 with 6:49 left.

Alabama takes a timeout with 8:33 left. 79-70 Utah

Hannah Barber scores the first points of the quarter, as it is 77-70 Utah with nine minutes left.

Third Quarter:

End of the quarter: Utah leads 75-68. Brittany Davis still leads Alabama with 19 points

Utah takes the lead 68-65 with 1:39 left in the quarter

63-63 with 4:28 left

61-59 Alabama with 5:55 left in the quarter

Aaliyah Nye gets the half started for Alabama. 54-48 Tide

Second Quarter:

Halftime: Alabama leads Utah 52-48. Both offenses scoring at will. Brittany Davis with 15 leads the Tide

Alabama still leads 48-45 with 2:08 left in the half. Brittany Davis and Aaliyah Nye leads Alabama with 15 and 12 points

Utah goes on a 10-0 run to cut the lead 40-39 with 4:03 left

40-33 Alabama with 6:22 left in the half

Utah timeout with 9:01 left in the half, Alabama leads 34-23

First Quarter:

End of Quarter: Alabama leads Utah 31-23. The Tide end the quarter on a 6-0 run and Aaliyah Nye leads Alabama with 9 points

Alabama still ahead 28-23 with just under 2 minutes left in the quarter. Brittany Davis leads Alabama with 8 points

Alabama leads 17-14 with 4:26 left in the quarter as we hit the first media timeout

Fast start by both teams, Alabama leads 16-10 with 5:53 left

Alabama jumps out to an 8-4 lead with 7:46 left in the quarter

Pregame: