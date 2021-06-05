Live Updates: Alabama vs. UCLA in Women's College World Series

Live stats, information and analysis from Oklahoma City as No. 3 Alabama takes on No. 2 UCLA

OKLAHOMA CITY -- After a dominating performance against Arizona in Thursday's opener in the Women's College World Series, No. 3 seed Alabama tangles with No. 2 seed UCLA in the winner's bracket Friday night.

Alabama is firing on all cylinders, riding a 19-game win streak into the showdown of softball power teams.



UCLA knocked off Florida State in its opener behind a dominant effort from Rachel Garcia in the circle.

Alabama has allowed just five runs in six postseason games. Montana Fouts has 55 strikeouts in the postseason, including a career-high 16 against Arizona.

Offensively, Bailey Hemphill is leading a surging Alabama offense. She's got six hits in the postseason with eight RBIs and two home runs. Also, stepping up is Maddie Morgan, with five hits and four RBIs over her last six games.

