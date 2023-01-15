Skip to main content

Live Updates: Shorthanded Alabama WBB vs. Ole Miss

Alabama will have to win while dealing with some key injuries.
Alabama will look to move to 14-4 and 3-2 in the SEC as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. 

The Crimson Tide is coming into the game on the back of a 31-point blowout road win over rivals Auburn, which saw every player score at least one point in the dominate victory.

Ole Miss comes into the game at 16-2 and a perfect 5-0 SEC record. The Rebels have won their last nine games, with their last win being a 66-58 win over Georgia on Jan. 12. They were lead by Angel Baker who had 20 points in the game and leads the team with 14 points-per-game.

With the Crimson Tide looking to get over the .500 mark in SEC play and Ole Miss trying to stay perfect, this game will have some big implications in the conference and should be a good one.

Live Updates:

First Quarter:

  • Timeout on the floor with 4:58 left. Ole Miss is on a 6-0 run and Alabama is at four minutes without a basket. 8-4 Rebels lead
  • Alabama on a two minute scoring drought, Ole Miss has grabbed a 5-4 lead with 6:39 left in the quarter
  • Jada Rice gets Alabama on the board with a free throw. 2-1 Ole Miss 

Pregame:

  

  • Alabama's Starting Five: 
  • Both Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams are OUT due to injury. 
  • Game will tip off at 4:00 pm CT. on the SEC Network 

