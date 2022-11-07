Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Alabama A&M

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.-The Alabama women's basketball team open their 2022-2023 season against the Bulldogs of Alabama A&M.

The Tide are coming off a 20-14 season last year, including a trip to the Women's NIT tournament. The Bulldogs come into the season off the back of a 15-14 schedule, where they lost in the first round of the SWAC conference tournament.

Alabama will look for signs of improvement in Coach Kristy Curry's 10th season in charge. Preseason All-SEC First Team member Brittany Davis will be a big part of Alabama's gameplan this season, as the Tide march toward a possible Tournament appearance.  

Live Updates:

(most recent update at the top)

First Quarter:

  • 3-0 Alabama. First points for Megan Abrams as she gets the and-one to fall 
Pregame:

  •  Alabama's Starting Five:
    • Meghan Abrams 
    • Jamya Mingo-Young
    • Hannah Barber
    • Brittany Davis
    • Jada Rice
  • Alabama has come onto the floor for warmups.
  • 25 minutes until the game, Alabama still in the locker room. 

