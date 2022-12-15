Live Updates: Alabama Women's Basketball vs. Little Rock

The Alabama Women's Basketball will look to continue their five game winning streak when they take on Little Rock Trojans in Tuscaloosa tonight.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a tough 56-47 road win over Southern Miss. They attempted their season high in three point attempts with 30, and were able to make 12 of them.

Little Rock come into the game 2-6 on the year, including a 45-28 loss to Western Kentucky in their last game. The Trojans do not score much, but have defended well over the course of the season. They do have a 42-38 win over Texas A&M earlier in the year, so they will provide a challenge to Alabama.

With Alabama coming off an offensive-minded game and Little Rock playing good defense recently, this game should be a good one in Coleman.

(most recent updates at the top)

Pregame: