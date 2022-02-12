Skip to main content

Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Arkansas

The red-hot Razorbacks bring their nine-game win streak to Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the hottest teams in the country enters Coleman Coliseum Saturday morning as Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 SEC) is set to take on Alabama (15-9, 5-6 SEC)

First Half

  • 18:35 - Arkansas has opened the game on a 5-0 run. 
  • 18:14 - Ellis hits his first three of the game. Arkansas leads 5-3.
  • 17:16 - Gurley hits a three. Arkansas leads 7-6.
  • 16:14 - Shackelford hits Alabama's third three to tie the game at 9.
  • Arkansas' JD Notae has picked up two early fouls.
  • 15:29 - Rojas hits a three to put Alabama ahead 12-9.
  • 13:20 - Shackelford finishes a layup inside. Alabama leads 16-11.
  • 12:29 - Holt hits a three. Alabama leads 19-14.
  • 10:59 - Shackelford drills a stepback jumper. Alabama leads 21-14.
  • 9:58 - Davison makes his first three. Alabama leads 24-16.
  • 7:22 - At the under-8 media timeout, Alabama holds a 28-20 lead.

Pregame

  • Arkansas is coming off of giving No. 1 Auburn its first loss in SEC play last Tuesday, winning in overtime.
  • Alabama made 63% of its three-point attempts in a win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, exponentially better than its 10% clip against Kentucky the game before. 
  • Alabama will start JD Davison, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley, and Juwan Gary.

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Herb Jones against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball guard John Petty Jr. looks for a teammate against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball forward Alex Reese against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball center Keon Ambrose-Hylton against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
