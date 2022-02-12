Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Arkansas
The red-hot Razorbacks bring their nine-game win streak to Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the hottest teams in the country enters Coleman Coliseum Saturday morning as Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 SEC) is set to take on Alabama (15-9, 5-6 SEC)
First Half
- 18:35 - Arkansas has opened the game on a 5-0 run.
- 18:14 - Ellis hits his first three of the game. Arkansas leads 5-3.
- 17:16 - Gurley hits a three. Arkansas leads 7-6.
- 16:14 - Shackelford hits Alabama's third three to tie the game at 9.
- Arkansas' JD Notae has picked up two early fouls.
- 15:29 - Rojas hits a three to put Alabama ahead 12-9.
- 13:20 - Shackelford finishes a layup inside. Alabama leads 16-11.
- 12:29 - Holt hits a three. Alabama leads 19-14.
- 10:59 - Shackelford drills a stepback jumper. Alabama leads 21-14.
- 9:58 - Davison makes his first three. Alabama leads 24-16.
- 7:22 - At the under-8 media timeout, Alabama holds a 28-20 lead.
Pregame
- Arkansas is coming off of giving No. 1 Auburn its first loss in SEC play last Tuesday, winning in overtime.
- Alabama made 63% of its three-point attempts in a win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, exponentially better than its 10% clip against Kentucky the game before.
- Alabama will start JD Davison, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley, and Juwan Gary.