Live Updates: Alabama Basketball vs Arkansas

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — One of the hottest teams in the country enters Coleman Coliseum Saturday morning as Arkansas (19-5, 8-3 SEC) is set to take on Alabama (15-9, 5-6 SEC)

First Half

18:35 - Arkansas has opened the game on a 5-0 run.

18:14 - Ellis hits his first three of the game. Arkansas leads 5-3.

17:16 - Gurley hits a three. Arkansas leads 7-6.

16:14 - Shackelford hits Alabama's third three to tie the game at 9.

Arkansas' JD Notae has picked up two early fouls.

15:29 - Rojas hits a three to put Alabama ahead 12-9.

13:20 - Shackelford finishes a layup inside. Alabama leads 16-11.

12:29 - Holt hits a three. Alabama leads 19-14.

10:59 - Shackelford drills a stepback jumper. Alabama leads 21-14.

9:58 - Davison makes his first three. Alabama leads 24-16.

7:22 - At the under-8 media timeout, Alabama holds a 28-20 lead.

Pregame

Arkansas is coming off of giving No. 1 Auburn its first loss in SEC play last Tuesday, winning in overtime.

Alabama made 63% of its three-point attempts in a win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, exponentially better than its 10% clip against Kentucky the game before.

Alabama will start JD Davison, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Noah Gurley, and Juwan Gary.