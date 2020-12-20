All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Live Updates: 2020-2021 College Football Bowl Announcements

With the College Football Playoff set between Alabama-Notre Dame and Clemson-Ohio State, the rest of the season's bowl games are scheduled to be announced on Sunday afternoon
On Sunday morning, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee announced its final four teams for the 2020-2021 playoff.

On Jan. 1, No. 1 Alabama football will face off against No. 4 Notre Dame at the Rose Bowl in Arlington, Texas while No. 2 Clemson will take on No. 3 Ohio State at the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Just missing the cut was No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 6 Oklahoma. While the Aggies finished their season 8-1 and second in the SEC West division, Oklahoma defeated Iowa State on Saturday to finish the season as Big 12 champions.

Prior to the Rose Bowl announcement, many expected the Crimson Tide to be making a trip to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl due to its geographical location. With the news that Alabama would be traveling to Arlington, the Selection Committee's decision to send the Crimson Tide to the Rose Bowl came as quite a surprise to many.

However, following the selection announcement, CFP Selection Committee chairman Gary Barta revealed that the decision came down to how many fans would be allowed to travel to Arlington.

"We know that there’s going to be 16,000 fans able to watch in Arlington," Barta told ESPN. "We know there will be 3,000 fans in New Orleans. The committee decided the advantage is for the No. 1 team to have more fans able to watch."

While the playoff field might be set, there are still a lot of bowl games set to be announced on Sunday afternoon. With the NCAA forgoing its usual bowl requirements of a .500 record or better, this season's bowl game slate has the potential to create a lot of interesting and exciting matchups.

The full bowl slate is scheduled to be released on ESPN at 1:30 p.m. CT.

Here is the full schedule of bowl games announced on Sunday. This list will be updated as the matchups are released.

2020 College Football Bowl Slate:

New Year's Six (Along with two CFP matchups):

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic: No. 6 Oklahoma vs No. 7 Florida

  • Dec. 30, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl: No. 8 Cincinnati vs No. 9 Georgia

  • Jan. 1, 11 a.m. CT (ESPN)

Playstation Fiesta Bowl: No. 25 Oregon vs No. 10 Iowa State

  • Jan. 2, 3 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Capital One Orange Bowl: No. 5 Texas A&M vs No. 13 North Carolina

  • Jan. 2, 7 p.m. CT (ESPN)

Remaining bowl slate:

This story will be updates as bowl matchups are announced.

