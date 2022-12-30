Everything Nick Saban and Chris Klieman Said in their Final Sugar Bowl Week Press Conference

NEW ORLEANS — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is slated to meet with reporters for his final pregame press conference on Friday morning, with Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman scheduled to appear immediately following.

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will be facing each other in the 2022 Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).

Keep refreshing the page for live updates throughout both coaches' press conferences. This story will be updated with a full transcript and video soon after its conclusion.

Nick Saban is slated to speak at 8:30 a.m. CT. Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman will also speak at 8:50 a.m.

Saban began his press conference by wishing everyone a 'Happy New Year'. He then expressed his gratitude to the Sugar Bowl and their hospitality this week.

"I've been pleased with what our players have done in preparation for this game," Saban said.

Saban said that he is pleased with both the attitude and preparation of his players.

"Your circumstance doesn't really define who you are — it reveals who you are," Saban said about his players' approach to the Sugar Bowl despite not being in the CFP this season.

"I think it speaks volumes of the character on your team who choose to play," Saban said about the Crimson Tide. Neither Alabama nor Kansas State had any players opt out of the Sugar Bowl.