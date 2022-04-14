Live Updates: Nick Saban Hosts Final Press Conference Ahead of A-Day

Saban is slated to give his thoughts on the progress of the team heading into this Saturday's final scrimmage game of the spring.

For the final time ahead of the 2022 A-Day Game, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is slated to speak to the media on Thursday evening and give his last thoughts on the progress of the team heading into its final scrimmage of the spring practice season.

Live updates will start at 6:55 p.m. CT. This story will be updated following the conclusion of the press conference with a full transcript of everything Saban said on Thursday evening.

Nick Saban's press conference is slated to being at 6:55 p.m. CT

Saban opened by saying that the real emphasis in practice these past couple of days has been fundamentals in execution.

Saban said that they've simplified things for A-Day in order to not show anything "exotic" for opponents.

He continued his opening remarks by asking for a big crowd to show the big support for the program. He then apologized for having A-Day on a holiday weekend. "Sorry that's how the calendar worked out."

"Being instinctive is really, really important," Saban said about the Will linebacker position.

"We're much improved in the kicking game," Saban said about what he's seen this spring. Saban then noted that Aaron Anderson has been a good returner.

Saban closed speaking about John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson, both of whom will be honored this weekend at A-Day.

Saban's press conference is now over. This story will be updated with a full transcript as soon as it is made available.

Gallery: Nick Saban at Spring Practices

Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

This story will be updated with video from Thursday's press conference as well as a full transcript from Saban.