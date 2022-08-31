Skip to main content

Live Updates: Nick Saban Hosts Final Press Conference Ahead of Utah State

Saban met with reporters one final time before Saturday's season opener against the Aggies.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is slated to host his final press conference ahead of the 2022 season on Wednesday night.

Saban will field questions from reporters at the Naylor Stone Media Room following the Crimson Tide's practice. Alabama continues its preparations for its season opener, which is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff against Utah State on Saturday.

Keep refreshing the page for live updates from Saban's press conference as well as video and a full transcript once the conference has concluded.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to start at 6 p.m. CT.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • The press conference has started. Saban said that the reason that the season opener will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium is because of a change in the program's approach. Home-and-homes are now the priority compared to opening at neutral sites.
  • Saban says that he's not going to give an injury update every week. He said there's no timetable for when the current injured players are going to return.
  • "This team does a great job of stunting and pressuring," Saban said of Utah State's defense.
  • "I think our guys are anxious and ready to go."
  • Regarding Bryce Young's comfort level, Saban said that his chemistry with the new receivers combined with a year of experience under his belt has been the primary contributing factors.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Kenyan Drake
Bama/NFL

Kenyan Drake Makes it Official, Signs with Ravens

By Hunter De Siver
Utah State Aggies wide receiver Derek Wright (8) is defended by Oregon State Beavers defensive back Rejzohn Wright (1) in the second half of the 2021 LA Bowl against the Oregon State Beavers at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How Alabama's Week 1 Opponent Looked in Week 0

By Blake Byler
083022_MFB_AidMcKinstryKo_Practice_KG0176
All Things Bama

Alabama Reserves to Watch this Season: Three-and-Out

By Mason Smith
Alex Leatherwood, Las Vegas Raiders
Bama/NFL

Report: Alex Leatherwood Claimed by Bears: O.J. Howard Visiting Bengals

By Hunter De Siver
Rashad Johnson and John Parker Wilson
All Things Bama

Alabama Without Another Member of Radio Broadcast Team

By Christopher Walsh
Defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs, Alabama practice, Sept. 9. 2020
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Talks Progress at Cornerback, Defensive Line

By Joey Blackwell
Utah State Aggies players celebrate after the game against the Oregon State Beavers in the 2021 LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.
All Things Bama

How to Watch Utah State at No. 1 Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) after their win during the SEC championship game after the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
All Things Bama

A Song of Ice and Fire: Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr.

By Joey Blackwell