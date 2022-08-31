Live Updates: Nick Saban Hosts Final Press Conference Ahead of Utah State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is slated to host his final press conference ahead of the 2022 season on Wednesday night.

Saban will field questions from reporters at the Naylor Stone Media Room following the Crimson Tide's practice. Alabama continues its preparations for its season opener, which is slated for a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff against Utah State on Saturday.

Keep refreshing the page for live updates from Saban's press conference as well as video and a full transcript once the conference has concluded.

Saban's press conference is slated to start at 6 p.m. CT.

The press conference has started. Saban said that the reason that the season opener will be at Bryant-Denny Stadium is because of a change in the program's approach. Home-and-homes are now the priority compared to opening at neutral sites.

Saban says that he's not going to give an injury update every week. He said there's no timetable for when the current injured players are going to return.

"This team does a great job of stunting and pressuring," Saban said of Utah State's defense.

"I think our guys are anxious and ready to go."