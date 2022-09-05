Skip to main content

Live Updates: Nick Saban Hosts First Press Conference of Texas Week

Saban met with the media for the first time ahead of the Crimson Tide's trip to face the Longhorns.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban met with reporters on Monday to begin his team's week of preparations for its game against the Texas Longhorns this Saturday.

The Crimson Tide and the Longhorns will be meeting for the first time since its 2010 matchup in the BCS National Championship Game, a game that Alabama won 37-21.

Stay tuned for live updates from Saban's press conference, which is slated to begin at Noon CT.

This story will be updated with a full transcript and video from Saban's Monday press conference.

Live Updates

  • Saban's press conference is slated to begin at Noon CT.
  • The press conference has begun. Saban opened by saying that after reviewing film of the Utah State game, he was "elements of Alabama football" in his team's performance.
  • Saban noted that Texas' defense looks very much improved compared to last season.
  • Saban said that "it's always a challenge on offense" to prepare for a loud atmosphere. He said it doesn't affect the defense as much.
  • "Inconsistent," Saban said regarding what he saw from Alabama's running game against Utah State.
  • "He can do everything," Saban said of Bijan Robinson. "He's got speed, he's got power — he's a very instinctive runner."
  • "I think that's what every coach wants," Saban said regarding having pass-catching running backs.
  • Saban said he thinks Steve Sarkisian is a bright, organized guy. He said he understands defense, which makes him even better as an offensive-minded coach and play caller.
  • "Nobody here needs to farm somebody else's land," Saban said. He says that's a key thing he says to his players, meaning that everybody should do their job and not others.
  • Saban said that Utah State is not a good team to judge Alabama's pass rush against because they got passes off so quickly, it was hard for Crimson Tide defenders to get into the backfield.
  • "I think anytime you get exposure in an area, it obviously helps recruiting," Saban said regarding his team's visit to Austin, Texas.
  • "Very, very talented passer," Saban said of Quinn Ewers, Texas' quarterback. "This guy's a really, really good player."
  • Saban's press conference has ended. A full transcript will be posted when made available.

