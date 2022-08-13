Live Updates: Nick Saban Speaks After Alabama's First Scrimmage of Fall Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The preseason No. 1 Crimson Tide hosted its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday afternoon. Following the scrimmage, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is slated to speak with the media at approx. 3 p.m. CT.

Follow along for live updates throughout, and a full transcript and video after.

The press conference has started.

The press conference has started.

"We started out today with a lot of energy, and as things moved along we weren't able to sustain it."

"We want everybody to be able to reach their full potential."

Saban said that players have to believe that they can overcome things that are hard. He also said that players need to leave the first scrimmage and take the time to self-assess.

The scrimmage was way too sloppy and had far too many unnecessary penalties, according to Saban.

Saban is ok where the team is.

Saban believes that the first offensive line was improved, but the second struggled to protect the QB and the ball.

As far as a ball-move scrimmage, there were 25 plays for first offense, 25 for second offense, and same for the defense. They also did a fast ball period. Saban said the threes also got an opportunity.

Saban said that the team hasn't practiced much short-yardage situations to this point.

Things were inconsistent at receiver today. Prentice was the best of the young guys and stood out from them. Saban said while some good plays were made, there were also a good bit of dropped passes.

"We miss Cam, no doubt about it," Saban said about Cameron Latu, who is still out due to injury.

Kool-Aid McKinstry did a nice job on punt return. Jermaine Burton is back there as well, and Saban says he has a lot of confidence in him at punt return. Emmanuel Henderson is also an option. Tyler Harrell is a good option at kick returner.

Saban is disappointed in the defense in the red zone, the goal line as well as third down. Said that there needs to be better execution. "We shouldn't give up those kind of plays."