Live Updates: No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M

Live stats, information and analysis from College Station as the top-ranked Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – It's game day in College Station. Preseason, this matchup between Alabama and Texas A&M was hyped to be one of the best regular season games in the SEC.

Just two weeks ago, the Aggies were ranked No. 7, but after losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State the game has lost some of its luster. However, it is still the second road test for the Crimson Tide, this time in front of the hostile environment of the 12th Man.

Pregame

The Alabama specialists and some offensive skill players have taken the field for preliminary warmups.

A look at Alabama's all white uniforms for tonight.

Game Preview

Well, the streak continues. Nick Saban is now 24-0 against former Alabama assistants after the top-ranked Crimson Tide defeated Ole Miss 42-21 in front of a packed house at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

It was exactly what the head coach had expected of the fan base, too, following a call for an atmosphere similar to what the Tide had to overcome in The Swamp at Florida two weeks prior.

Another week in the SEC means another matchup to a former assistant of his, however, as Alabama travels to College Station to take on Texas A&M in a primetime matchup.

The Aggies, unlike the Tide, come into week six following two consecutive losses, one to Arkansas (20-10) and Saturday night's home defeat to Mississippi State (26-22).

How to Watch: No. 1 Alabama at Texas A&M

Where: Kyle Field

When: 7 p.m. CT

TV: CBS, fuboTV

Radio: Crimson Tide Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN or on Sirius/XM 81

Series info: Saturday's primetime matchup will be the 14th game between the two schools, with Alabama holding an eight-game winning streak entering College Station. The series record is 11-2, to the Crimson Tide's advantage, as the series dates back to 1942.