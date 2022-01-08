Live Updates: No. 15 Alabama Basketball on the Road at Missouri

The Crimson Tide has its second SEC road game in a row with the Saturday afternoon matchup with the Tigers, tipping off at 2:30 p.m. CT.

COLUMBIA, Mo. - After a dominant second half to defeat Florida 83-70 in Gainesville, No. 15 Alabama men's basketball (11-3, 2-0 SEC) continues its road trip with a matchup with Missouri (6-7, 0-1 SEC) in Columbia. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network, and tip-off is set form 2:30 p.m. CT.

Most recent updates at the top

Second Half

12:42 - Alabama has missed its last eight shots, Missouri leads 61-51.

15:07 - Missouri stretches its lead to 56-49, its largest lead of the game.

17:36 - Missouri is on a 6-0 run, and the Tigers lead 48-45.

18:51 - The game begins right where it left off with both offenses making exciting plays. 45-44 Alabama leads.

The game is back underway for the final period.

First Half Stats

First Half

Alabama takes a 43-40 lead into halftime.

2:25 - Alabama takes its largest lead after a Gary layup, 39-33 Alabama.

Missouri's Kobe Brown leads all scorers with 15 points.

3:55 - Alabama has made its last four shots and leads 33-29.

7:55- At the under eight media timeout, things are all tied up at 24. Davison leading the charge for Alabama with eight points and a block.

9:39 - JD Davison finds his stroke with two threes in back-to-back possessions, giving Alabama a 20-19 lead.

11:37 - The Tigers spark for a 7-0 run of their own, retaking the lead at 18-14.

13:47 - Alabama has gotten the offense working, and the Crimson Tide is on a 14-2 run. 14-11 Alabama.

15:09 - Two quick Shackelford threes tie the game up at 9.

15:49 - First media timeout, Missouri still leads 9-3. Alabama is 1-of-8 from the field.

16:23 - Juwan Gary gets Alabama on the board with a strong dunk plus the foul. 9-3 Tigers.

16:32 - Alabama still yet to get on the board and the Tigers are cooking. 9-0 Missouri.

18:11 - Missouri jumps out to a quick 4-0 lead.

Pregame

The Alabama starters:

G Jahvon Quinerly

G Jaden Shackelford

G Keon Ellis

F Juwan Gary

C Charles Bediako

The Missouri Starters:

G Javon Pickett

G Jarron Coleman

G DaJuan Gordon

F Trevon Brazile

F Kobe Brown

• It is a seemingly light crowd inside Mizzou Arena for today's game.

• Today's officials: Tony Greene, Byron Jarrett, and Wil Howard.

The Tigers have had a rough go so far this season, and on top of it, they will be shorthanded due to COVID issues within the program.

However, the Crimson Tide has not been able to snag a victory in Columbia since Nate Oats became head coach.

Alabama is still led in scoring by junior guard Jaden Shackelford, who is averaging 16.3 points per game. For Missouri, forward Kobe Brown leads the team with 14.2 points per game.

Entering Saturday's game, Alabama averages 82.2 points per game and Missouri averages 66.6. Alabama has made 70 more threes than the Tigers on the year (135-65), but Missouri is allowing just 70.7 points per game compared to Alabama's 72.7.

The guard play for the Crimson Tide is an advantage in this matchup, as the talented depth in the backcourt gives Alabama an edge over the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly has led the charge in Alabama's first two SEC contests, with an 18-point performance against Tennessee and a 19-point game in Gainesville.

With a monumental home game with No. 9 Auburn looming on Tuesday, the Crimson Tide will have to focus to take care of business in Columbia.