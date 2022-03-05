Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Miami (Ohio)

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as Alabama faces the Redhawks in the Crimson Classic.

After taking down the Texas Longhorns, the No. 2 Alabama softball team has a quick turnaround to face the Miami of Ohio Redhawks at the Crimson Classic.

Alex Salter gets the start in the circle. She's 3-0 with a 2.88 ERA.

Alabama has held to just four hits in a 3-1 win against Texas, and is hoping to have a breakout offensive night against Miami. Alabama changes the lineup a bit with Dallis Goodnight leading off and Jordan Stephens playing right field.

Megan Bloodworth moves up to sixth from her normal eighth spot, and Ashley Prange hits in the two-hole.

(latest updates at the top)

Top 5th

Back-to-back hits from Miami to start the inning. Runners on first and second, no outs. It's Miami's fifth hit of the night

End 4th: Alabama 2, Miami 1

Bottom 4th

For what it's worth, Courtney Vierstra is a good pitcher. She is 0-4, but just 4 of the 22 runs she allowed prior to tonight were earned. Her ERA is 1.22.

Abby Doerr is the third straight walk for Viestra, and Alabama evens the score 1-1. Jenna Johnson puts the Crimson Tide on top with a sac fly to left.

Bloodworth walks and the bases are loaded with one out.

Kaylee Tow draws a walk and Alabama to put runners on first and second with one out.

If you are wondering, Alabama's lowest hit total for a game this season is two against Virginia Tech, a game the Crimson Tide won, 1-0.

Dailey Dowling takes advantage of a dropped ball in foul territory by the left fielder and later connects with a standup double for Alabama's first hit.

Mid 4th: Miami 1, Alabama 0

Top 4th

Fouts forces a groundout and a strikeout to get Alabama out of the inning unscathed.

Kate Kobayashi hits a standup triple to right field with one out, and that will end the night for Salter in the circle. Montana Fouts is back in after relief duty earlier in the day against Texas.

End 3rd: Miami 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 3rd

Another 1-2-3 inning for Alabama. No hits and just two baserunners through three innings for the Crimson Tide

Mid 3rd: Miami 1, Alabama 0

Top 3rd

Nice play by Ashley Prange to Megan Bloodworth to Kaylee Tow to complete the 5-4-3 double play and get out of the inning

Not a good start for Alex Salter. A single and a walk has runners on first and second with one out

End 2nd: Miami 1, Alabama 0

Bottom 2nd

Another 1-2-3 inning for Alabama. No runs on no hits through two innings.

Mid 2nd: Miami 1, Alabama 0

Top 2nd

Side note: Alabama had scored first in every game this season, except for today's matchups with Texas and Miami.

Maggie Murphy blasts a solo home run to left field to put Miami on the board for a 1-0 lead. It's the third home run allowed by Alex Salter this year.

End 1st: Alabama 0, Miami 0

Bottom 1st

Alabama wastes its opportunity and comes away empty. Two runners left on base.

Back-to-back walks for Alabama to start the first.

Mid 1st: Alabama 0, Miami 0

Top 1st

1-2-3 inning for Alex Salter as we are underway at the final game of the night in the Crimson Classic.

Miami (Ohio) lineup

1 Allie Cummins, C

2 Karli Spaid, 2b

3 Lily Wilmot, DP

4 Kate Kobayashi, CF

5 Maggie Murphy, 3B

6 Adriana Barlow, SS

7 Holly Blaska, 1B

8 Jenna Golembiewski, LF

9 Chloe Parks, RF

P Courtney Vierstra

Alabama lineup

1. Dallis Goodnight CF

1. Dallis Goodnight CF

2 Ashley Prange 3B

2 Ashley Prange 3B

3 Ally Shipman, DP

3 Ally Shipman, DP

4 Bailey Dowling, SS

4 Bailey Dowling, SS

5 Kaylee Tow, 1B

5 Kaylee Tow, 1B

6 Megan Bloodworth, 2B

6 Megan Bloodworth, 2B

7 Abby Doerr, C

7 Abby Doerr, C

8 Jenna Johnson, LF

8 Jenna Johnson, LF

9 Jordan Stephens, RF

9 Jordan Stephens, RF

P Alex Salter

P Alex Salter