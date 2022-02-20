Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Middle Tennessee

The Crimson Tide closes out the weekend at the Easton Bama Bash with a rematch against Middle Tennessee.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It's the final day of the Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium, and Alabama is looking to finish it off with a perfect record.

Alabama opened the tournament with a run-rule victory over Evansville Friday afternoon, before Montana Fouts shutout No. 8 Virginia Tech in a pitchers duel that night. Saturday afternoon in front of a sold out crowd, it was a sixth inning home run from Ally Shipman that lifted the Crimson Tide over the Hokies 2-0. Alex Salter got the start in game four against Middle Tennessee, and the offense came alive in the sixth inning to run rule the Blue Raiders 8-0.

Now Alabama (8-0) and Middle Tennessee (2-8) meet to close out the weekend, and Fouts gets her second start of the weekend. There are a couple other changes in the lineup with Jenna Johnson starting in centerfield, freshman Kali Heivilin at second base and Kat Grill in left field.

Follow along for live updates throughout the game.

Top 3

MID 3: Alabama 6, Middle Tennessee 0

Stop me if you've heard this one before, but Fouts strikes out the side with all batters going down swinging. She's up to 8 strikeouts on the game.

Patrick Murphy makes some defensive changes heading into the third. Goodnight replaces Johnson in center, Heivilin moves to shortstop and Jenna Lord comes in at second.

Bottom 2

END 2: Alabama 6, Middle Tennessee 0

A fielder's choice, strikeout and lineout end the inning, but Alabama send nine runners to the plate in the bottom of the 2nd.

A bases-loaded walk to Kaylee Tow brings in the sixth Alabama run of the game, still no outs in the inning. Alabama up 6-0.

After a walk loads the bases, Shipman shoots one through the left side to score two more. Alabama leads 5-0 with no outs in the 2nd.



Shipman extends her team-leading RBI total to 15.

And infield single from Dallis Goodnight (pinch hitting for Johnson) and a wild pitch have runners on second and third for Prange.

Kat Grill leads things off with a bunt single.

Top 2

MID 2: Alabama 3, Middle Tennessee 0

Fouts strikes out the side swinging in the top of the second.

Bottom 1

END 1: Alabama 3, Middle Tennessee 0

A popout to short ends the inning.

Two two-out singles bring up freshman Kali Heivilin in her first start. She sends a simple pop up in the middle of the infield, but no Blue Raiders can catch it, and a runner comes around to score. The Alabama lead is up to 3-0.

Ashley Prange drives a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for her third home run of the season. Alabama leads 2-0.

Jenna Johnson draws a leadoff walk to open the day on offense for the Crimson Tide.

Top 1

MID 1: Alabama 0, Middle Tennessee 0

Two swinging strikeouts and a lineout in foul territory get the Blue Raiders to go three up, three down in the top of the first.

The first pitch from Montana Fouts is a strike to Amaya Harris for Middle Tennessee, and we are underway.