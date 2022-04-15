Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Mississippi State

The Crimson Tide goes for its fifth straight SEC series win against the Bulldogs.

Alabama got off to good start in the series against Mississippi State Thursday night with a 2-1 thanks to a Megan Bloodworth home run, walk-off wild pitch, and seven strong innings from Montana Fouts. Now, the Crimson Tide has the chance to win the series against the Bulldogs.

First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Top 2

Torrance walks the next batter and the bases are loaded, still with no outs.

Hull grounds one up the middle into centerfield to score another run for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State 3-0

After a leadoff walk, Kennedy singled into the left field gap and and advanced to second on the throw to third. Both runners in scoring position with no outs.

Bottom 1- Alabama batting

END 1: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 2

Dowling flies out to centerfield to end the inning.

After a pop out and a flyout, Shipman lines a two-out single into the right field gap.

Top 1- Mississippi State batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 2

After the home run, Torrance retires the next three Bulldogs in order with Goodnight making a great catch against the wall in centerfield to end the inning.

After an error by Prange at third base put the leadoff hitter on first, Davidson launches a ball right over the left field pole for a two-run home run. Mississippi State leads 2-0

Pregame

Patrick Murphy also makes a change at the top of the lineup with Ashley Prange leading off. Previous leadoff Dallis Goodnight is hitting below .200 in SEC play.

Jaala Torrence gets her first SEC start of the season in the circle.

Alabama Starting Lineup (34-6, 11-5 SEC) Photo | SEC 1. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 2. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Jenna Lord- DP Alabama Athletics 7. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 8. Kat Grill- RF Alabama Athletics 9. Dallis Goodnight- CF Alabama Athletics Starting Pitcher- Jaala Torrence (5-1, 2.33 ERA)

Mississippi State (26-15, 7-6 SEC) Starting Lineup

1. Shea Moreno- 2B

2. Mia Davidson- C

3. Chloe Malau'ulu- LF

4. Paige Cook- 3B

5. Jackie McKenna- RF

6. Matalasi Faapito- DP

7. Madisyn Kennedy- SS

8. Riley Hull- 1B

9. Brylie St. Clair- CF

Starting pitcher- ANnie Willis (4-4, 2.65 ERA)