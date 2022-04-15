Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Mississippi State
Alabama got off to good start in the series against Mississippi State Thursday night with a 2-1 thanks to a Megan Bloodworth home run, walk-off wild pitch, and seven strong innings from Montana Fouts. Now, the Crimson Tide has the chance to win the series against the Bulldogs.
First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SEC Network+.
(latest updates at the top)
Live Updates
Top 2
- Torrance walks the next batter and the bases are loaded, still with no outs.
- Hull grounds one up the middle into centerfield to score another run for the Bulldogs. Mississippi State 3-0
- After a leadoff walk, Kennedy singled into the left field gap and and advanced to second on the throw to third. Both runners in scoring position with no outs.
Bottom 1- Alabama batting
END 1: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 2
- Dowling flies out to centerfield to end the inning.
- After a pop out and a flyout, Shipman lines a two-out single into the right field gap.
Top 1- Mississippi State batting
MID 1: Alabama 0, Mississippi State 2
- After the home run, Torrance retires the next three Bulldogs in order with Goodnight making a great catch against the wall in centerfield to end the inning.
- After an error by Prange at third base put the leadoff hitter on first, Davidson launches a ball right over the left field pole for a two-run home run. Mississippi State leads 2-0
Pregame
- Patrick Murphy also makes a change at the top of the lineup with Ashley Prange leading off. Previous leadoff Dallis Goodnight is hitting below .200 in SEC play.
- Jaala Torrence gets her first SEC start of the season in the circle.
Alabama Starting Lineup (34-6, 11-5 SEC)
1. Ashley Prange- 3B
2. Jenna Johnson- LF
3. Ally Shipman- C
4. Bailey Dowling- SS
5. Kaylee Tow- 1B
6. Jenna Lord- DP
7. Megan Bloodworth- 2B
8. Kat Grill- RF
9. Dallis Goodnight- CF
Starting Pitcher- Jaala Torrence (5-1, 2.33 ERA)
Mississippi State (26-15, 7-6 SEC) Starting Lineup
1. Shea Moreno- 2B
2. Mia Davidson- C
3. Chloe Malau'ulu- LF
4. Paige Cook- 3B
5. Jackie McKenna- RF
6. Matalasi Faapito- DP
7. Madisyn Kennedy- SS
8. Riley Hull- 1B
9. Brylie St. Clair- CF
Starting pitcher- ANnie Willis (4-4, 2.65 ERA)