Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Softball vs. Texas

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium as Alabama faces the Longhorns again in the Crimson Classic.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Megan Bloodworth was the hero Friday for Alabama with a solo home run that broke a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning against Texas at the Crimson Classic at Rhoads Stadium.

Montana Fouts did the rest, getting the last three outs in the seventh for the 5-4 Crimson Tide win.

The two teams are back in action on Day 2 of the Classic, with Jaala Torrence in the circle for Alabama. The Longhorns, who came close to handing the Crimson Tide its first loss off the season, starts Hailey Dolcini in the circle.

Torrence pitched a two hit shutout against UAB earlier this week. She hasn't allowed a run in her last 14 innings.

Montana Fouts was touched for four runs on eight hits in Friday's matchup. It's her worst outing of the season, but Fouts still got the win to move to 7-0.

Dallis Goodnight has reached base in seven straight at-bats with six hits and a walk. She's scored four times in that stretch.

Ally Shipman continues to impress for Alabama. The senior had three hits and two RBIs Friday and has five hits in her last two games. She is hitting .381.

Top 4th

Mid 4th: Alabama 2, Texas 1

Fouts gets Alabama out of the jam. Texas leaves two runners stranded.

Jordyn Whitaker hit by pitch, and Bella Dayton singles to right field for Longhorns' first hit. That's it for Torrence as Montana Fouts enters to pitch.

Bottom 3rd

End 3rd Alabama 2, Texas 1

Kaylee Tow walks, and then gets into a rundown to score Goodnight from third. Shortstop drops the ball on the tag of Tow, who takes second. Alabama takes 2-1 lead.

Texas pitcher Hailey Dolcini collides with with catcher Alyssa Popelka on a pop-up. Dolcini makes the catch, but was shaken up on the play.

Ally Shipman, after a 13-pitch at-bat, grounds out, but Jenna Johnson scores to tie the game, 1-1

Leadoff walk for Jenna Johnson, and Dallis Goodnight follows with a bunt single. Bama in business with no outs.

Top 3rd

Mid 3rd: Texas 1, Alabama 0

Alabama's Jenna Johnson with a diving catch in left field gets Alabama out of the inning without any damage to keep it a 1-0 game.

Bottom 2nd

End 2nd: Texas 1, Alabama 0

Alabama leaves a runner stranded and comes up empty again.

Top 2nd

Middle 2nd: Texas 1, Alabama 0

Torrence finally gets out of the jam with a flyout. She has thrown 39 pitches, 22 balls, 17 strikes. She threw 17 pitches for balls in the inning

Torrence walks her fourth batter and the Longhorns score a run without putting the ball in play.

Torrence walks the bases loaded with two outs

Jaala Torrence issues two walks with one out. She allowed just six walks in 26 innings prior to this inning.

Bottom 1st

End 1st: Alabama 0, Texas 0

Alabama strands two and comes away empty.

Ally Shipman singles. She now has six hits in her last three games

Dallis Goodnight fails to get on base, ending her streak at seven of consecutive at-bats reaching safely.

Top 1st

Mid 1st: Alabama 0, Texas 0

A 1-2-3 inning for Torrence. That's 15 straight innings without allowing a run.

Mia Scott grounds out for the first out, and we are underway



Starting lineup for Texas (11-8)

1. Mia Scott, 3B

2. Janae Jefferson, 2B

3. Mary Iakopo, C

4. Katie Cimus, 1B

5. Lauren Burke, LF

6. Jordyn Whitaker, DP

7. Alysaa Washington, SS

8. Bella Dayton, RF

9. Alyssa Popelka, CF

Pitcher Hailey Dolcini

Starting lineup for Alabama (17-0)

1. Jenna Johnson, LF

.342 avg., 13 hits

2. Dallis Goodnight, CF

.500 avg., 21 runs, 23 hits

3. Ally Shipman, C

.422 avg., 19 hits, 23 RBIs

4. Bailey Dowling, SS

.244 avg., 10 hits, 9 runs

5. Kaylee Tow, 1B

.282 avg., 11 hits, 13 RBIs

6. Ashley Prange, 3B

.325 avg., 16 runs, 11 RBIs

7. Abby Doerr, DP

.286 avg., 10 hits, 10 RBIs

8. Megan Bloodworth, 2B

.353 avg. 12 hits, 5 HR

9. Kat Grill, RF

.348 avg. 8 hits

Pitcher: Jaala Torrence

0.54 ERA, 4-0, 34 strikeouts