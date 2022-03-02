Skip to main content

Live updates: No. 2 Alabama softball vs. UAB

Crimson Tide takes on in-state foe before hosting Crimson Classic this weekend.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The unbeaten Crimson Tide is fresh off an impressive showing at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Louisiana, allowing just five runs in five games.

In fact, Alabama's pitching has allowed just 13 runs in 15 games with eight shutouts. Montana Fouts has three of those shutouts and Lexi Kilfoyl has two. 

The offense has been pretty good, too. Led by freshman Dallis Goodnight (.425 average, 17 hits, 17 runs) and transfer Ally Shipman (.368, 14 hits, 18 RBIs), the Crimson Tide is off to one of its best starts in school history. Alabama started the 2019 season 34-0.

Alabama owns the series against UAB with a 26-0 mark, including a 14-0 record at Rhoads Stadium.

The 6 p.m. game can be heard on 97.5 FM.

Live Updates

Bottom of the 1st

Jenna Johnson singles to lead off for Alabama. She has reached base in all 12 games she has started this season.

Top of the 1st inning

  • Jaala Torrence has an easy 1-2-3 inning with one strikeout to start off the game.

Here is the starting lineup for Alabama

Jenna Johnson, LF

Dallis Goodnight, CF

Ashley Prange, 3B

Ally Shipman, C

Kaylee Tow, 1B

Abby Doerr, DP

Megan Bloodworth, 2B

Bailey Dowling, SS

Kat Grill, RF

Jaala Torrence (3-0, 0.74 ERA) will start in the circle

Dallis Goodnight
