Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama Baseball vs Belmont

Live stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to keep its win streak alive against the Bruins.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball will look to keep its winning streak alive on Tuesday afternoon as it faces the Belmont Bruins inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide is coming off of a road sweep of the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford and has now won eight of its last nine games. Additionally, Alabama is now ranked No. 24 in the country in the latest D1Baseball Top 25, a first for the Crimson Tide this season.

Belmont, meanwhile, is 21-11 on the season and has won six of its last eight games. The Bruins are a team not to be underestimated, with scheduled starting pitcher Jordan Zuger having a solid season thus far and a lineup that is capable of getting on base with every at-bat.

Stay tuned for live updates, scoring and information as the Crimson Tide take on the Bruins.

Pregame

  • Alabama and Belmont are slated for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch.
  • Today's umpires: CJ Burdette, HP; Brian Hale, 1B; Larry Short, 2B; Michael Kelley, 3B.
  • Weather: 84 degrees Fahrenheit, partly cloudy.
  • Lineup for Alabama baseball can be found at the bottom of the page.
  • Lineup for Belmont:
Screen Shot 2022-04-12 at 1.51.34 PM

Today's Lineup for Alabama Baseball

Jim Jarvis bunting

1. Jim Jarvis (SS)

Will Hodo

2. Will Hodo (DH)

Zane Denton

3. Zane Denton (3B)

William Hamiter at Ole Miss, 2022

4. William Hamiter (RF)

Tommy Seidl

5. Tommy Seidl (LF)

Drew Williamson

6. Drew Williamson (1B)

Andrew Pinckney

7. Andrew Pinckney (CF)

Bryce Eblin, Xavier Series 2022

8. Bryce Eblin (2B)

Dominic Tamez, Alabama baseball catcher

9. Dominic Tamez (C)

Alabama pitcher Ben Hess

Starting pitcher: Ben Hess

