Live Updates: No. 24 Alabama vs. No. 4 Auburn

One of the best rivalries in college football is becoming equally as heated on the hardwood.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Iron Bowl of Basketball returns as the Auburn Tigers (14-1, 3-0 SEC) sporting a new top-five ranking enter Coleman Coliseum to take on No. 24 Alabama (11-4, 2-1 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT.

Auburn is riding an eleven-game win streak, with its lone loss of the season coming back in November against UConn in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Alabama is looking to bounce back from a tough road loss against Missouri on Saturday.

Since head coach Nate Oats arrived at Alabama, the Crimson Tide is 3-1 in the series. This is the first matchup with both teams ranked in the AP top-25 since 1987.

Pregame

  • Alabama's student section has filled an hour before tipoff, and has booed every Auburn player that has entered the arena. 
  • Alabama F James Rojas is warming up. Rojas tore his ACL in June and has not played this season.  
  • Alabama will use it's typical starting lineup: Jahvon Quinerly, Jaden Shackelford, Keon Ellis, Juwan Gary, and Charles Bediako.

First Half

  • 19:30 - Auburn scores inside for the first basket of the game, but Gary immediately answers to tie the game at 2.
  • 17:56 - Auburn's Jabari Smith draws two quick fouls on Gary. Auburn leads 5-4.
  • 16:58 - Ellis draws the second foul on Auburn's Walker Kessler. The game is tied 8-8.

