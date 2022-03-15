Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball at Southern Miss
Alabama softball is back on the road and looks to continue a new winning streak after closing out the LSU series with a win on Sunday in Baton Rouge.
The Crimson Tide (21-2) plays at Southern Miss (17-8) Tuesday night at 4 for a midweek matchup. It is a the first of two midweek games for Alabama this week before the team heads back to Rhoads Stadium to take on No. 2 Florida State Wednesday night.
Alabama leads the all-time series with the Golden Eagles 11-1. The lone Southern Miss win came in Hattiesburg in February of 2006. Since then, the Crimson Tide have won 11 straight in the series with the most recent meeting being a 6-3 Alabama win at Rhoads Stadium last season.
The game can be streamed on CUSA-TV or listened to on the radio on 97.5 in Tuscaloosa.
(latest updates at the top)
Top 1- Alabama batting
MID 1: Alabama 0, Southern Miss 0
- Alabama goes three up, three down in the 1st.
Pregame
- Jaala Torrence (4-1, 2.12 ERA) gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide. She'll be looking to shake off a rough appearance against LSU last time out.
- Souther Miss Starting Lineup
- 1. Destini Brown- CF
- 2. Jana Lee- DP
- 3. Alyssa Davis- 2B
- 4. Hannah Borden- C
- 5. Terrica Williams- 1B
- 6. Scout Jennings- LF
- 7. Maria Smith- SS
- 8. Natalie Taylor- 3B
- 9. Natalie Hurdle- RF
- Starting pitcher- Morgan Leinstock (10-2, 1.90 ERA)
1. Dallis Goodnight- CF
2. Jenna Johnson- LF
3. Ally Shipman- C
4. Ashley Prange- 3B
5. Savannah Woodard- RF
6. Kaylee Tow- 1B
7. Bailey Dowling- SS
8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B
9. Kat Grill- DP
Starting Pitcher- Jaala Torrence