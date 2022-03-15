Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball at Southern Miss

The Crimson Tide hits the road for a midweek matchup in Mississippi.

Alabama softball is back on the road and looks to continue a new winning streak after closing out the LSU series with a win on Sunday in Baton Rouge. 

The Crimson Tide (21-2) plays at Southern Miss (17-8) Tuesday night at 4 for a midweek matchup. It is a the first of two midweek games for Alabama this week before the team heads back to Rhoads Stadium to take on No. 2 Florida State Wednesday night. 

Alabama leads the all-time series with the Golden Eagles 11-1. The lone Southern Miss win came in Hattiesburg in February of 2006. Since then, the Crimson Tide have won 11 straight in the series with the most recent meeting being a 6-3 Alabama win at Rhoads Stadium last season.

The game can be streamed on CUSA-TV or listened to on the radio on 97.5 in Tuscaloosa. 

Live Updates

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Southern Miss 0

  • Alabama goes three up, three down in the 1st. 

Pregame

  • Jaala Torrence (4-1, 2.12 ERA) gets the start in the circle for the Crimson Tide. She'll be looking to shake off a rough appearance against LSU last time out.
  • Souther Miss Starting Lineup
    • 1. Destini Brown- CF
    • 2. Jana Lee- DP
    • 3. Alyssa Davis- 2B
    • 4. Hannah Borden- C
    • 5. Terrica Williams- 1B
    • 6. Scout Jennings- LF
    • 7. Maria Smith- SS
    • 8. Natalie Taylor- 3B
    • 9. Natalie Hurdle- RF
    • Starting pitcher- Morgan Leinstock (10-2, 1.90 ERA)
Dallis Goodnight

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Jenna Johnson at LSU

2. Jenna Johnson- LF

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Ashley Prange

4. Ashley Prange- 3B

Savannah Woodard

5. Savannah Woodard- RF

Kaylee Tow

6. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Bailey Dowling

7. Bailey Dowling- SS

Megan Bloodworth

8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Kat Grill

9. Kat Grill- DP

Jaala Torrence

Starting Pitcher- Jaala Torrence

