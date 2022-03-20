Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball Looks to Sweep No. 8 Kentucky

The Crimson Tide will send Montana Fouts to the circle again following her 10-strikeout win over the Wildcats on Friday.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Following consecutive complete-game wins from Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl, No. 3 Alabama will look to finish off a weekend swap of No. 8 Kentucky. The Crimson Tide held off the Wildcats 3-2 on Saturday after rallying back for a 4-2 victory Friday night.

Fouts (13-0) will get the start again for Alabama. The senior struck out 10 batters while surrendering two runs, one earned, on four hits during win Friday. She has a 1.12 earned run average and 124 strikeouts over 75⅓ innings this season.

Kentucky will send freshman Izzy Harrison (1-0) to the circle for the second start of her career. The right-hander has a 2.33 earned run average and 15 strikeouts over 12 innings this season.

Following its weekend series against Kentucky, Alabama will travel to Birmingham for a mid-week clash against UAB on Wednesday before hitting the road again for a three-game series at South Carolina.

Follow along here for live updates throughout Sunday’s matchup.

(Latest updates at the top)

Bottom 3

Sloan Gayan is in to pitch for Kentucky.

Alabama goes down in order in the bottom of the fourth. Kentucky leads 5-3 after three innings.

Top 3

Rylea Smith leads off the inning with a single and advances to second on a throwing error from left fielder Jenna Johnson.

Kayla Kowalik follows up with an infield single, and Kentucky has runners on the corners with no outs.

After walking Lauren Johnson to load the bases, Fouts gets Taylor Ebbs to pop out.

Erin Coffel hits a ground-rule double to tie the game for Kentucky. The Wildcats now have runners on second and third with one out.

Miranda Stoddard delivers a two-run single to center. Kentucky leads Alabama, 5-3.

Fouts hands the ball over to Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle.

Kilfoyl retires the next two batters. Kentucky leads 5-3 heading to the bottom of the third.

Bottom 2

Bailey Dowling makes friends with the left-field scoreboard as she leads off the inning with a solo shot to tie the game at 1-1.

Kat Grill rips a one-out double down the left-field line, and Alabama has the go-ahead run on second base.

Grill scores on an errored throw from third baseman Miranda Stoddard. The throw pulled first baseman Taylor Ebbs off the bag, causing here to collide with Dallis Goodnight. Goodnight remained on the dirt for a while but was able to shake it off. She will stay in the game. 2-1, Alabama.

Apparently, Goodnight is fine. She just stole second.

Ashley Prange laces a two-out double to left field to make it 3-1 Alabama.

Kaylee Tow strikes out to end the threat, but not before Alabama takes the lead.

Top 2

Miranda Stoddard skies a ball off the top of the scoreboard in left to make it 1-0 Kentucky.

Kennedy Sulivan follows with a double to right.

Fouts responds by striking out the next two batters. It's 1-0, Kentucky heading to the bottom half of the inning.

Bottom 1

Alabama has runners on first and second with two outs after Ashley Prange and Ally Shipman drew walks.

Abby Doerr pops out to left field to end the threat. It's still scoreless after one inning.

Top 1

Montana Fouts retired the side in order, getting leadoff hitter Kayla Kowalik to ground out before striking out Lauren Johnson and Taylor Ebbs. It's scoreless heading to the bottom of the first.