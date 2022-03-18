Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama Softball Opens Series Against No. 8 Kentucky

The Crimson Tide is looking to get back on track after suffering its first three losses of the season over the past week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball is in need of a rebound after dropping three of its last five games. The No. 3 Crimson Tide dropped its SEC-opening series against then-No. 21 LSU last weekend. After securing a win over Southern Miss on Tuesday, it suffered a loss to No. 2 Florida State on Wednesday.

Alabama (22-3, 1-2 in the SEC) can get back on the right track today as it hosts No. 8 Kentucky (19-3) at 6 p.m. CT for the first game of a weekend series. The Crimson and Wildcats will play again Saturday at 2 p.m. before concluding the series Sunday at 1:30 p.m.

Alabama will send Montana Fouts (12-0) to the circle for the series opener. The senior has a 1.13 earned run average and 114 strikeouts over 68⅓ innings pitched this season. Kentucky is staring with freshman Alexia Lacatena (5-0), who has a 1.68 earned run average over 25 innings pitched.

BamaCentral will be providing coverage all weekend long. Stay tuned here for live updates throughout Friday's matchups.

(Latest updates at the top)

Top 2

  • Erin Coffel led off the inning with an infield single to short before stealing second base. 
  • After getting a flyout to right and a groundout to the circle, Fouts walks Reneee Abernathy to put runners on the corners with two outs. 
  • Fouts gets out of the jam by getting Emmy Blane to foul out to third. It's still 1-0, Alabama.

Bottom 1

  • Kentucky centerfielder Tatum Spangler steals a single away from Jenna Johnson with a diving catch for the first out of the bottom frame. 
  • Ashley Prange follows up with a triple to right-center and is brought in by a sacrifice fly to center from Ally Shipman. 1-0, Alabama. 

Top 1

  • Montana Fouts begins the game with a strikeout before getting a groundout back to the circle and a ground out to third. 0-0

Alabama starting lineup

Jenna Johnson, LF

Jenna Johnson

Ashley Prange, 3b

Ashley Prange

Ally Shipman, C

Ally Shipman

Kaylee Tow, 1B

Kaylee Tow

Bailey Dowling, SS

Bailey Dowling

Abby Doerr, DP

Abby Doerr

Jenna Lord, 2B

Jenna Lord

Savannah Woodard, RF

Savannah Woodard

Dallis Goodnight, CF

Dallis Goodnight diving catch

Montana Fouts, SP

Montana Fouts

