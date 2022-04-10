Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Softball at No. 6 Florida

Alabama goes for the series win in Gainesville with Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle.

Alabama jumped out to an early lead in the series over the Gators with the 8-3 win against Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium Saturday afternoon behind four RBIs from freshman Jenna Lord and seven innings of three-run ball in the circle from Montana Fouts.

The Crimson Tide looks to take control of the series in game two on Sunday with Lexi Kilfoyl back on the mound for the first time since her perfect game against Georgia on Monday.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Bottom 1- Florida batting

Kilfoyl strikes out Adams looking to start the day in the circle.

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Florida 0

Tow flies out to end the top of the 1st.

Dowling walks to put two on with two outs for the Tide with Tow coming up.

Shipman reaches second on a two-out error for Alabama's first baserunner.

Alabama Starting Lineup (32-5, 9-4 SEC) Photo | SEC 1. Dallis Goodnight- CF Alabama Athletics 2. Ashley Prange- 3B Alabama Athletics 3. Ally Shipman- C Alabama Athletics 4. Bailey Dowling- SS Alabama Athletics 5. Kaylee Tow- 1B Alabama Athletics 6. Jenna Johnson- LF Alabama Athletics 7. Jenna Lord- DP Alabama Athletics 8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B Alabama Athletics 9. Kat Grill- RF Alabama Athletics Starting Pitcher- Lexi Kilfoyl (7-2, 1.90 ERA)

Florida Starting Lineup (30-8, 7-6 SEC)

1. Hannah Adams- 2B

2. Skylar Wallace- SS

3. Charla Echols- 3B

4. Reagan Walsh- DP

5. Sam Roe- C

6. Cheyenne Lindsey- RF

7. Katie Kistler- LF

8. Avery Goelz- 1B

9. Kendra Falby- CF

Starting Pitcher- Lexie Delbrey (9-2, 2.48 ERA)