Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama Softball at No. 6 Florida

Alabama goes for the series win in Gainesville with Lexi Kilfoyl in the circle.

Alabama jumped out to an early lead in the series over the Gators with the 8-3 win against Florida at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium Saturday afternoon behind four RBIs from freshman Jenna Lord and seven innings of three-run ball in the circle from Montana Fouts. 

The Crimson Tide looks to take control of the series in game two on Sunday with Lexi Kilfoyl back on the mound for the first time since her perfect game against Georgia on Monday.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ESPN2. 

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Bottom 1- Florida batting

  • Kilfoyl strikes out Adams looking to start the day in the circle. 

Top 1- Alabama batting

MID 1: Alabama 0, Florida 0 

  • Tow flies out to end the top of the 1st. 
  • Dowling walks to put two on with two outs for the Tide with Tow coming up.
Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Shipman reaches second on a two-out error for Alabama's first baserunner. 

Alabama Starting Lineup (32-5, 9-4 SEC)

Alabama softball center fielder Dallis Goodnight makes a catch against Kentucky.

1. Dallis Goodnight- CF

Ashley Prange at Florida

2. Ashley Prange- 3B

Ally Shipman

3. Ally Shipman- C

Bailey Dowling at Florida

4. Bailey Dowling- SS

Kaylee Tow at Florida

5. Kaylee Tow- 1B

Jenna Johnson

6. Jenna Johnson- LF

Jenna Lord

7. Jenna Lord- DP

Megan Bloodworth

8. Megan Bloodworth- 2B

Kat Grill

9. Kat Grill- RF

Lexi Kilfoyl

Starting Pitcher- Lexi Kilfoyl (7-2, 1.90 ERA)

Florida Starting Lineup (30-8, 7-6 SEC)

1. Hannah Adams- 2B

2. Skylar Wallace- SS

3. Charla Echols- 3B

4. Reagan Walsh- DP

5. Sam Roe- C

6. Cheyenne Lindsey- RF

7. Katie Kistler- LF

8. Avery Goelz- 1B

9. Kendra Falby- CF

Starting Pitcher- Lexie Delbrey (9-2, 2.48 ERA)

2023 running back Richard Young
Recruiting

Five-Star RB Richard Young Includes Alabama in Top 7 Schools

By Tony Tsoukalas3 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Art Class
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Art Class 101

By Anthony Sisco8 hours ago
Florida Gators quarterback Tim tebow (15) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide player Kareem Jackson (3) during the second quarter of the 2009 SEC championship game at the Georgia Dome.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 10, 2022

By Katie Windham15 hours ago
Jenna Lord
All Things Bama

Oh, Lord! Alabama Freshman Comes Through in Win Against Florida

By Edwin Stanton20 hours ago
FP2WO51XEAYvqjC
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Outlasts No. 7 Ole Miss in 10th Inning, Wins Series

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago
Will Anderson Jr., Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Notes and Nuggets from Alabama's Second Spring Scrimmage

By Tony Tsoukalas21 hours ago
Montana Fouts vs Louisiana
All Things Bama

LIVE UPDATES: No. 4 Alabama Softball vs. No. 6 Florida

By Edwin Stanton23 hours ago
Ty Simpson, Alabama scrimmage 4/9/22
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Updates Progress of QBs Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago