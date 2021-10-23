    • October 23, 2021
    Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs Tennessee

    Live stats, information and analysis as the Crimson Tide looks to continue its winning streak against the Volunteers on homecoming weekend.
    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After its 49-9 victory against Mississippi State last Saturday, Alabama football looks to continue its momentum this weekend against the Tennessee Volunteers.

    Since arriving to Tuscaloosa in 2007, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban has not lost to the Volunteers. With the streak now at 14-straight victories for Alabama, Saban and his program will look to make it 15 in a row on Saturday afternoon.

    Follow along below for live updates, stats and analysis from Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama football takes on the Tennessee Volunteers.

    Click here for drive breakdowns and stats from Fanalytix on the BamaCentral Forum.

    Pregame

    • Take a look at the crowd for the Walk of Champions, homecoming edition:
    • The quarterbacks and special teams players have come out onto the field to begin warmups. So far, no missing or abnormal personnel.

    Game Preview

    It's rivalry week in Tuscaloosa as Alabama faces Tennessee for the "Third Saturday in October," which just so happens to be on the fourth Saturday of the month this year.

    The series hasn't seemed like much of a rivalry lately, but the Volunteers are under the leadership of new head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee has shown flashes of high-powered offense, mostly against lower-level teams, but took No. 12 Ole Miss down to the wire on Saturday in Knoxville.

    It's a smaller slate of SEC games in week eight with several teams having bye weekends. When the Crimson Tide and Volunteers meet up this week, it will be one of only four SEC vs. SEC matchups.

    How to Watch

    Who: Tennesse at Alabama

    When: 6 p.m. CT Saturday

    Where: Bryant-Denny Stadium

    TV: Fubo.TV (Start with a 7-day free trial) or ESPN.

    Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Alabama -27.5

    Series: The Crimson Tide leads the all-time series, 57-38-7, including 14 in a row under Nick Saban. Last season, the Crimson Tide beat the Volunteers 48-17 in Knoxville after Jaylen Waddle got hurt on the opening play of the game.

    Last time out: Alabama handled business in Starkville with a dominant 49-9 win over Mississippi State. It was Alabama's most complete performance of the season, and Saban was very pleased with the performance.

    Meanwhile in Knoxville, things got very heated at the end of Tennessee's 31-26 loss to Ole Miss. Fans started throwing trash on the field causing a major delay. An angry Tennessee team will be coming into Tuscaloosa looking to snap the 14-game losing streak against the Crimson Tide.

    SEC Schedule

    All times CT

    Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Arkansas, 11 a.m., SECNetwork Fubo.TV

    LSU at No. 12 Ole Miss, 2:30 p.m., CBS, Fubo.TV

    Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SECNetwork Fubo.TV

    Tennessee at No. 4 Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN Fubo.TV

