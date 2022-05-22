Skip to main content

Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball Elimination Game at Tuscaloosa Regional

The Crimson Tide has to win Saturday night to continue its season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball is an unfamiliar position. For the first time since 2007, the Crimson Tide faces an elimination game in regional play. 

After getting shut out by Stanford 6-0 in the winner's bracket game Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Alabama has to wait to play the winner of the loser's bracket game between Murray State and Chattanooga. The Crimson Tide beat Chattanooga 3-0 on Friday. 

Alabama will face the winner approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game between the Mocs and Racers.

(latest updates at the top)

Pregame

  • First pitch for Alabama vs. Chattanooga is announced as 8:55. The game will be streamed on ESPN+
  • A groundball to first ends the game. Chattanooga wins 1-0. Alabama will face the Mocs for the second time in as many days. 
  • Murray State now has the bases loaded with two outs. Tying runner at third, winning runner at second. 
  • Down to its final out, Murray State keeps the game alive on an error from the Chattanooga shortstop. 
  • After a lightning delay and an extra-inning affair, Saturday's games are way off schedule in the Tuscaloosa Regional. Chattanooga holds a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 8th inning. 

