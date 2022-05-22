Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama Softball Elimination Game at Tuscaloosa Regional

The Crimson Tide has to win Saturday night to continue its season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball is an unfamiliar position. For the first time since 2007, the Crimson Tide faces an elimination game in regional play.

After getting shut out by Stanford 6-0 in the winner's bracket game Saturday afternoon, No. 6 Alabama has to wait to play the winner of the loser's bracket game between Murray State and Chattanooga. The Crimson Tide beat Chattanooga 3-0 on Friday.

Alabama will face the winner approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the game between the Mocs and Racers.

Pregame

First pitch for Alabama vs. Chattanooga is announced as 8:55. The game will be streamed on ESPN+

A groundball to first ends the game. Chattanooga wins 1-0. Alabama will face the Mocs for the second time in as many days.

Murray State now has the bases loaded with two outs. Tying runner at third, winning runner at second.

Down to its final out, Murray State keeps the game alive on an error from the Chattanooga shortstop.