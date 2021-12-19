Live Updates: No. 6 Alabama vs. Jacksonville State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 6 Alabama (8-2) looks to bounce back from Tuesday's loss to Memphis against Jacksonville State (5-5) in Coleman Coliseum. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide knocked off two top-15 opponents in a row before falling to Memphis, 92-78. Memphis scored more points than any opponent had against Alabama all season.

Jacksonville State enters Coleman Coliseum on a two-game winning streak, defeating LeGrange College and FIU previously.

These two teams met last season in the season opener in Coleman Coliseum. Alabama won 81-57, and Jahvon Quinerly made his Alabama debut, scoring 18 points.