Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Softball vs. No. 23 Missouri (Game 3)

Updates, stats and analysis from Rhoads Stadium for Game 3 between the Crimson Tide and Tigers.

No. 8 Alabama softball will conclude its regular-season schedule today against No. 23 Missouri as it takes on No. 23 Missouri at 1 p.m. CT inside Rhoads Stadium. The Tigers took Game 1 of the series with a 3-2 win in extra innings Friday night before the Crimson Tide responded with a 3-1 victory Saturday. Montana Fouts will start in the circle for Alabama in the rubber match against Missouri’s Jordan Weber.

Today’s game will be televised on ESPNU. Follow below for live updates of the action. 

BE SURE TO REFRESH YOUR BROWSER FOR THE VERY LATEST UPDATES!

(latest updates at the top)

Live Updates

Top 1

  • Montana Fouts retires the side in order to start the game. 

Bottom 1

  • Ashley Prange draws a four-pitch walk to get things started for Alabama.

Alabama Starting Lineup (40-10, 15-8 SEC)

Ashley Prange, 3B

Alabama softball third baseman Ashley Prange

Kaylee Tow, 1B

Kaylee Tow

Ally Shipman, C

Ally Shipman

Bailey Dowling, SS

Bailey Dowling celebrates scoring winning runs against Missouri

Abby Doerr, DP

Abby Doerr

Jenna Lord, RF

Jenna Lord

Kali Heivilin, 2B

Kali Heivilin

Kat Grill, LF

Kat Grill

Dallis Goodnight, CF

Dallis Goodnight safe at first

Montana Fouts, P

Montana Fouts

