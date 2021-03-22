Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama sophomore gymnast Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 15-21.
Blanco did serious work at the SEC Gymnastics Championship on Saturday night in Huntsville, Ala., posting top scores in three of the four rotations as well as the highest all-around score.
Blanco posted a 9.950 in the balance beam, the uneven bars and the vault — all three tied for the highest scores in each category. On the floor, she also posted a score of 9.950, but LSU's Kiya Johnson took that title with a perfect 10.000 score. Her league-leading all-around score was finalized at a 39.800.
In total, Blanco won three individual co-championships and one sole championship in the all-around. Her effort helped booth Alabama to its 10th SEC title — its first since 2015.
Also considered:
1. Montana Fouts (junior pitcher, softball)
- Pitched a complete game on Sunday against Tennessee and allowed no runs off of six hits and struck out eight batters
- Fouts' record improves to 9-2 on the year
2. Owen Diodati (sophomore outfielder, Alabama baseball)
- Went 2-for-4 from the batter's box on Friday night at Arkansas, bringing in four RBIs
- Tied Andrew Pinckney in runs in the game with three in Alabama's 16-1 win over the No. 1 Razorbacks
3. Herb Jones (senior wing, Alabama men's basketball)
- Totaled 20 points, six rebounds and two assists in the Crimson Tide's 68-55 first-round victory over Iona at the NCAA tournament
- Jones also tallied three steals on the defensive end of the court
