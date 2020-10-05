Alabama redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 4.

Jones had an incredible game in the Crimson Tide's home opener in Bryant-Denny Stadium against Texas A & M on Saturday, throwing 20-for-27 for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones finished the game with a quarterback rating of 250.9.

Equally as impressive as his stat line was Jones' ability to recover after throwing an interception in the first half. On the very first play of the second quarter, Jones was picked off by Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal on a tipped pass. Jones came out on the ensuing drive and played like nothing had happened, leading the Crimson Tide to a 52-24 victory.

In just two games, Jones has proven all preseason doubters wrong. Incredibly, Jones' 435-yard performance is the fourth-best performance from a quarterback in Alabama program history.

Jones also currently leads the nation with an overall quarterback rating of 222.07.

Congratulations to Mac Jones for being the winner of this week's honor.

Also considered:

John Metchie (football wide receiver, sophomore)

Accounted for 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in Saturday's win over Texas A & M

His first touchdown was a 78-yard reception in the first quarter, and his second was a 63-yard in the fourth

Riccardo Roberto (men's tennis, senior)

Won all three of his matches against Auburn at the Tiger Fall Invitational this past weekend

Defeated Auburn's Jackson Ross on Sunday 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 on the final day of play

Jaylen Waddle (football wide receiver, junior)

Brought in five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown

His touchdown was also a long one, an 87-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones