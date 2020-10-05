SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Mac Jones is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

Alabama redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones is this week's Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 27-Oct. 4.

Jones had an incredible game in the Crimson Tide's home opener in Bryant-Denny Stadium against Texas A&M on Saturday, throwing 20-for-27 for 435 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones finished the game with a quarterback rating of 250.9.

Equally as impressive as his stat line was Jones' ability to recover after throwing an interception in the first half. On the very first play of the second quarter, Jones was picked off by Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal on a tipped pass. Jones came out on the ensuing drive and played like nothing had happened, leading the Crimson Tide to a 52-24 victory.

In just two games, Jones has proven all preseason doubters wrong. Incredibly, Jones' 435-yard performance is the fourth-best performance from a quarterback in Alabama program history.

Jones also currently leads the nation with an overall quarterback rating of 222.07.

Congratulations to Mac Jones for being the winner of this week's honor.

Also considered:

John Metchie (football wide receiver, sophomore)

  • Accounted for 189 receiving yards and two touchdowns on five receptions in Saturday's win over Texas A&M
  • His first touchdown was a 78-yard reception in the first quarter, and his second was a 63-yard in the fourth

Riccardo Roberto (men's tennis, senior)

  • Won all three of his matches against Auburn at the Tiger Fall Invitational this past weekend
  • Defeated Auburn's Jackson Ross on Sunday 6-2, 2-6, 6-0 on the final day of play

Jaylen Waddle (football wide receiver, junior)

  • Brought in five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown
  • His touchdown was also a long one, an 87-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Wild, wacky and definitively 2020, Week 2 began the process of separating the wheat from the chaff in the SEC

Joey Blackwell

by

Glad2bSEC

Alabama Players in the NFL Week 4 Tracker: O.J. Howard Likely Out for Season with Achilles Injury

There could be double-digit former Crimson Tide players squaring off when Baltimore visits Washington

Kristi F. Patick

by

THELadyinRed

When Alabama Needed Its No. 3 Receiver, John Metchie Answered the Call

The third member of the Crimson Tide wideouts has a name, and it's John Metchie III

Joey Blackwell

by

CrimsonTikes

Alabama Maintains Second Place in Latest Polls

The Crimson Tide received 14 first-place votes but is still behind Clemson following Week 2 of SEC football

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly: No. 13 Texas A&M at No. 2 Alabama Game Review

The final word on the Crimson Tide's home opener, a 52-24 victory that has Alabama all alone atop the SEC West already

Christopher Walsh

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: Misnomer

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Oct. 5, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Joey Blackwell

This Week with the Crimson Tide: Oct. 5-11, 2020

The Alabama golf teams return to action, while the Crimson Tide football team visiting Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin will dominate the headlines

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama at Ole Miss: How to Watch on TV, Time, SEC Schedule

How to see and follow Alabama football when it visits Ole Miss for the Nick Saban-Lane Kiffin reunion

Christopher Walsh

by

jblackwell

Alabama Quarterback Mac Jones, Nicknamed Joker, is Making His Detractors Look Like Fools

Crimson Tide offense racks up 544 yards of total offense against a ranked opponent, mostly on the quarterback's arm

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes