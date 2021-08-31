Mac Jones Named Starting Quarterback in New England, Cam Newton Cut by Patriots

The No. 15 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft will start for the Patriots in Week 1.

The Mac Jones era with the New England Patriots is officially underway.

On Tuesday morning ahead of the day's 4 p.m. ET roster cut deadline, the Patriots formally released last year's starting quarterback and NFL veteran Cam Newton, paving the road for Jones to be the starter in New England this season.

The news of the release of Newton was first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, while Jones being named the starter was reported by Jim McBride of the Boston Globe.

Newton spent last season with the Patriots and signed a one-year contract in March. After a decent preseason that saw him complete 14 of 21 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown in limited time on the field, it was expected that Newton would return and start for New England at least early on in the season.

Last week, however, Newton missed three days of practice due to a misunderstanding regarding COVID-19 testing. In Newton's absence, Jones spent four days practicing with the team' first-string reps and reportedly made an impression on the team's coaching staff.

In his three preseason games, Jones completed 36 of 52 passes for 388 yards and a touchdown.

According to the Boston Globe, Newton's one-year contract had a maximum value of $13.5 million but only guaranteed $3.5 million. Combined with a $2 million signing bonus, it appears that the remaining $1.5 million of guaranteed money is all Newton will receive from the Patriots organization.

Jones was selected No. 15 overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Patriots. At Alabama, he was able to lead the Crimson Tide to its 18th national title during his first and only season as the team's regular starter. Jones also finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy in 2020, with teammate and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith winning the award.

Jones' first game as an NFL starter will be on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Miami Dolphins. With former teammate Tua Tagovailoa being listed as the starting quarterback for the Dolphins, the game will be must-watch TV for Crimson Tide fans.