Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Michael Jordan Speaks to Alabama Football

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — NBA legend Michael Jordan spoke to the University of Alabama football team on Tuesday evening via a Zoom call.

Jordan joins a list of reputable speakers that have spoken with the team during this offseason, including former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy, former NBA player Charles Barkley and politician Condoleezza Rice.

Alabama football posted this on the team's Twitter following Jordan's virtual meeting with the team:

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, spoke to the team about leadership and how to deal with outside noise.

This story will be updated.

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Nick Saban: "Players are a lot safer with us"

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with ESPN regarding Monday morning's news that both the Big Ten and PAC-12 are close to canceling their football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

BamaBon

Big Ten/Pac-12 Decisions Have Massive Ramifications, While SEC, ACC, Big 12 Need to Unite

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide commentary

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

All-Time Drafted Alabama Crimson Tide Players by Position

Nick Saban has continued a proud Alabama tradition when it comes to the NFL draft, of having more linebackers selected than any other position group

Kristi F. Patrick

by

jblackwell

Mac Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jones will aim to be the third quarterback in Alabama program history to take home the award

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Big Ten, PAC-12 Officially Postpone 2020 Fall Sports Seasons

After several days of rumors and speculation, the Big Ten officially put an end to its fall sports season

Joey Blackwell

by

jblackwell

Crimson Tikes: Leadership

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

by

jblackwell

Alabama Adds Long Snapper, Carter Short, to 2021 Recruiting Class

Hoover product and Yellow Hammer State native stays at home and decides to roll with the Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Could the SEC be the Promised Land for All of College Football This Season?

Around the SEC takes a look at reaction to the #WeWantToPlay movement and throws out a wild theory about how the league could potential get some last-minute additions this season

Christopher Walsh

by

CrimsonTikes

Thread: Alabama Football Players Show Support for #WeWantToPlay Movement

Crimson Tide football players took to social media to voice their opinions regarding the potential cancellation of college football in 2020

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Report: Mountain West Cancels 2020 Football Season; PAC-12, Big Ten Expected to Follow

Following a brutal weekend filled with rumors surrounding the Power Five conferences, a new report says that the PAC-12 and Big Ten will cancel their 2020 football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin