Michael Jordan Speaks to Alabama Football

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — NBA legend Michael Jordan spoke to the University of Alabama football team on Tuesday evening via a Zoom call.

Jordan joins a list of reputable speakers that have spoken with the team during this offseason, including former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy, former NBA player Charles Barkley and politician Condoleezza Rice.

Alabama football posted this on the team's Twitter following Jordan's virtual meeting with the team:

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, spoke to the team about leadership and how to deal with outside noise.

This story will be updated.