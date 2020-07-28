Bama Central
Michael Thompson is this week's BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Joey Blackwell

For the second week in a row, this week’s BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week is a golfer.

This week’s winner is Michael Thompson.

Thompson came into Saturday afternoon ranked 218 in the world with a four-shot lead at the 3M Open, and kept the lead the rest of the weekend, finishing 19-under par.

The victory was only Thompson’s second PGA Tour victory, with his last one being way back in 2013 … 2,702 days in-between wins.

Thompson’s 19-under par is his lowest ever score on the tour, and he only carded three bogeys all weekend.

After the win, Thompson was full of emotion, especially since family could not be with him due to the current pandemic.

“It has been a long time,” Thompson told CBS. “I’m really sad my wife and kids aren’t here to celebrate this with me. I can’t wait to see them. Babe, I love you.”

Thompson’s win was his first in 167 starts, but the victory is enough to qualify him in next month’s PGA Championship in San Francisco.

Best of luck, Thompson.

Previous Winners in 2020

Dec. 30-Jan. 5: Derrick Henry

Jan. 6-12: Derrick Henry

Jan. 13-19: Collin Sexton

Jan. 20-26: Quanesha Burks

Jan. 27-3: Reggie Ragland

Feb. 4-10: Bradley Sylve

Feb. 11-17: Quanesha Burks

Feb. 18-24: Donta Hall

Feb. 25-Mar. 3: Collin Sexton

March 4-10: Collin Sexton

March 11-17: Collin Sexton

July 14-21: Davis Riley & Emma Talley

July 22-28: Michael Thomspon 

