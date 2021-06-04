Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Search

Montana Fouts Finalist for Honda Sports Award for Softball

Alabama ace pitcher is a two-time All-American and the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year
Author:
Publish date:

OKLAHOMA CITY – Alabama’s Montana Fouts has been named one of four finalists for the 2021 Honda Sport Award for Softball.

The Honda Sport Award has been presented annually by the CWSA for the past 45 years to the top woman athlete in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports and signifies “the best of the best in collegiate athletics”. The winner becomes a finalist for the Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and the 2021 Honda Cup, which will be presented June 28.

Fouts is joined by UCLA’s Rachel Garcia, Arizona’s Dejah Mulipola and Iowa State’s Sami Williams. The softball finalists were chosen by a panel of coaches representing the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA). The Honda Sport Award winner for softball will be announced next week.

Fouts (26-3) has 330 strikeouts this season with a 1.48 ERA. She tied her career high of 16 strikeouts against Arizona in the Crimson Tide's opener of the Women's College World Series on Thursday. She needs 32 more strikeouts to break the single-season school record.

Alabama athletes have previously won 11 Honda Awards, including cross country’s Mercy Chelangat earlier this season. Other Crimson Tide Honda Award winners include gymnasts Penney Hauschild (1985-86), Dee Foster (1993), Andree Pickens (2002), Jeana Rice (2004), Ashley Miles (2006), Kayla Hoffman (2011) and Kim Jacob (2014) along with golfers Brooke Pancake (2012) and Emma Talley (2015). Jacob would go on to earn the Crimson Tide’s first Honda Cup in 2014.

Montana Fouts vs. Clemson NCAA Regional 2021
All Things Bama

Montana Fouts Finalist for Honda Sports Award for Softball

J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Out of Its Element in Loss to NC State

Alabama baseball player Jackson Tate
All Things Bama

Long Ball Dooms Alabama Baseball in 8-1 Loss to NC State

Henry Ruggs III
BamaCentral+

The Extra Point: Henry Ruggs III 'Ready to Assume a Bigger Role' With Raiders

060321_WSB_DoerrAb_Arizona_RS2027
All Things Bama

Alabama Players Ecstatic After Abby Doerr's Home Run in WCWS

060321_MBA_TateJa_Regional_RC0567
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs NC State at Ruston Regional

189875FE-021E-4BE9-B926-277A433FACFC
Recruiting

2023 DB Caleb Presley Mesmerized After Offer from Nick Saban on Visit to Alabama

USA-Softball-Hall-of-Fame-Complex-2020
All Things Bama

Postcard From OKC: Stadium Upgrade Adds a Boost to WCWS Experience