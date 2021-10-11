Montana Fouts is Running for Alabama Homecoming Queen

The star softball pitcher will be running on behalf of the Student Athlete Advisory Committee.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — She's the most popular student athlete on Cameo, and now she has the chance to be voted by her peers as the most popular female at the University of Alabama.

On Monday, star Alabama softball pitcher Montana Fouts announced on social media her candidacy for homecoming queen at the University of Alabama.

She will be representing the Student Athlete Advisory Committee. This is a group that acts as a voice for student athletes at Alabama and promotes leadership and service opportunities.

This story will be updated.