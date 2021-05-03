Fouts improved her record to 17-3 on the season with two complete-game victories at No. 21 Georgia

Alabama softball junior pitcher Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of April 26-May 2, 2021.

Fouts picked up two complete-game wins over No. 21 Georgia this weekend, dramatically improving the Crimson Tide's chances of a regular-season SEC title with her contributions in the team's three-game sweep of the Bulldogs.

In Game 1 of the series at Georgia, Fouts allowed just one run off of three hits in seven innings pitched. She also struck out nine batters and walked just one in 25 batters faced.

In Game 3 of the series, Fouts once again pitched a complete game, this time allowing three runs off of four hits. She also struck out 11 batters and walked one in 26 batters faced.

Her ERA over her two games starting in the circle was 1.68 over 14 innings pitched. With her two wins, Fouts' season record improved to 17-3.

Also considered:

1. Dylan Smith (junior pitcher, baseball)

After performing well all season, Smith finally picked up his first win of the season on Saturday in the Crimson Tide's 5-2 victory over Missouri

Smith's performance was a gem, throwing 111 pitches in eight innings, allowing just two runs off of six hits and striking out 11 batters while walking none

2. Kaylee Tow (senior first base, softball)

Batted .500 in the Crimson Tide's three-game road series at Georgia, registering six hits

Recorded four runs and three RBIs in the series and didn't strike out in 12 at-bats

3. Sam Praytor (junior catcher, baseball)

Batted .455 over the three-game series against Missouri, going 5-for-11 from the batter's box

Recorded one run and three RBIs over the weekend and struck out just twice in 11 plate appearances

Weekly Winners of the Spring 2021 Semester:

Dec. 28-Jan. 3: John Petty Jr.

Jan. 4-10: Herb Jones

Jan. 11-17: DeVonta Smith

Jan. 18-24: Josh Primo

Jan. 25-31: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 1-7: Jaden Shackelford

Feb. 8-14: Jasmine Walker

Feb. 15-21: Owen Diodati

Feb. 22-28: Lexi Kilfoyl

March 1-7: Jahvon Quinerly

March 8-14: Herb Jones

March 15-21: Luisa Blanco

March 22-28: John Petty Jr.

March 29-April 4: Luisa Blanco/Makarri Doggette

April 5-11: Zane Denton

April 12-18: Owen Diodati

April 19-25: Krystal Goodman

April 26-May 2: Montana Fouts

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2020 Semester:

Sept. 14-20: Riley Mattingly

Sept. 21-27: Jaylen Waddle

Sept. 28-Oct. 4: Mac Jones

Oct. 5-11: Najee Harris

Oct. 12-18: DeVonta Smith

Oct. 19-25: Jaylen Waddle

Oct. 26-Nov. 1: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 2-8: Felicia Knox

Nov. 9-15: Kennedy Muckelroy

Nov. 16-22: DeVonta Smith

Nov. 23-29: Ariyah Copeland

Nov. 30-Dec. 6: DeVonta Smith

Dec. 7-Dec. 13: Brian Robinson Jr.

Dec. 14-20: Najee Harris

Dec. 21-27: Jaden Shackelford