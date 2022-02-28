This past weekend at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, La., Fouts picked up her fifth and sixth wins of the season as well as her second save while striking out 15 batters along the way.

Alabama softball senior pitcher Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Feb. 21-27, 2022.

This past weekend at the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville, La., Fouts picked up her fifth and sixth wins of the season as well as her second save while striking out 15 batters along the way.

Pitching in relief on Saturday against Northwestern State, Fouts saw 3.1 innings of action in the circle and allowed no hits, no runs and struck out five batters in her fifth win of the season. Later that same day, Fouts once again pitched out of the bullpen, striking out three over the course of 1.2 innings and earning her second save of the year.

On Sunday against No. 20 Louisiana, Fouts pitched a complete-game 5.0 innings in the 8-0 run-rule win for Alabama. In total, allowed just two hits, walked four and struck out seven batters on the day.

Alabama Athletics

With Fouts' contributions, Alabama softball improved to a 15-0 start to the season. This week, the Crimson Tide will play UAB at Rhoads Stadium before hosting the T-Mobile Crimson Classic, playing both Texas and Miami (Ohio) twice each.

Also considered:

1. Jahvon Quinerly (junior guard, men's basketball)

Recorded 19 points — including shooting 3-of-3 from beyond the arc — in Alabama's 74-72 win at Vanderbilt

Scored 20 points against South Carolina — including 4-of-5 from 3-point territory — alongside two rebounds, five assists and a steal

2. Jim Jarvis (junior shortstop, baseball)

Batted 1-for-3 with two runs in the Crimson Tide's 6-3 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Tuesday

Continued his success in the batter's box on Wednesday against Alabama State by hitting 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs including a two-RBI home run

Alabama Athletics

3. Lexi Kilfoyl (junior pitcher, softball)

Pitched 5.0 innings in Alabama's 9-1 run-rule victory over No. 20 Louisiana on Thursday, allowing one run off of five hits, walking four and striking out three

Started against Northwestern State, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing no runs off of one hit and striking out two batters

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

Alabama Athletics

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

February 14-20: Rhyan White

February 21-27: Montana Fouts