Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Fouts was a key element in Alabama softball's three-game sweep of South Carolina over the weekend.

Alabama softball senior pitcher Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 21-27, 2022.

Fouts picked up two wins over the weekend at South Carolina, helping the Crimson Tide secure a three-game sweep of the Gamecocks. While her Friday win was not up to the usual luster, Fouts came roaring back on Sunday with one of her most dominating performances of the season thus far.

In Friday's 7-5 win, Fouts pitched a complete seven innings, giving up five runs off of nine hits, walked one batter and struck out 11. On Sunday, it was total domination on display, as Fouts once again pitched seven innings but this time gave up just one run off of two hits while walking two and striking out 16 of her 26 batters faced.

The 16 strikeouts by Fouts tied a career best for the senior.

With the wins, Fouts improves to 15-1 on the season.

Also considered:

1. Kate Henderson (sophomore midfielder, soccer)

  • Recorded a hat trick at Kennesaw State on Sunday
  • Was a heavy contributor in the Crimson Tide's 5-0 spring game defeat of the Owls
Kate Henderson, Alabama soccer

2. Kaylee Tow (graduate-student first base, softball)

  • Batted 7-for-11 over the weekend, recording two extra-base hits in the process with a double and a home run
  • Totaled one run and five RBI

3. Drew Williamson (senior first baseman, baseball)

  • Played a crucial element in Alabama baseball's 6-2 victory at Mississippi State on Sunday
  • Batted 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI, with one of his hits being a home run

Weekly Winners of the 2021/2022 Athletics Year:

August 9-15, 2021: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.

January 3-9: Jahvon Quinerly

January 10-16: Rhyan White

January 17-23: Jaden Shackelford

January 24-30: Jaden Shackelford

January 31-February 6: Luisa Blanco

February 7-13: Megan Bloodworth

February 14-20: Rhyan White

February 21-27: Montana Fouts

February 28-March 6: Luisa Blanco

March 7-13: Bobby Colantonio Jr.

March 14-20: Zane Denton

March 21-27: Montana Fouts

Montana Fouts

