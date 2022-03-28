Fouts was a key element in Alabama softball's three-game sweep of South Carolina over the weekend.

Alabama softball senior pitcher Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of March 21-27, 2022.

Fouts picked up two wins over the weekend at South Carolina, helping the Crimson Tide secure a three-game sweep of the Gamecocks. While her Friday win was not up to the usual luster, Fouts came roaring back on Sunday with one of her most dominating performances of the season thus far.

In Friday's 7-5 win, Fouts pitched a complete seven innings, giving up five runs off of nine hits, walked one batter and struck out 11. On Sunday, it was total domination on display, as Fouts once again pitched seven innings but this time gave up just one run off of two hits while walking two and striking out 16 of her 26 batters faced.

The 16 strikeouts by Fouts tied a career best for the senior.

With the wins, Fouts improves to 15-1 on the season.

Also considered:

1. Kate Henderson (sophomore midfielder, soccer)

Recorded a hat trick at Kennesaw State on Sunday

Was a heavy contributor in the Crimson Tide's 5-0 spring game defeat of the Owls