Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
Alabama softball junior pitcher Montana Fouts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of May 31-June 6, 2021.
It is Fouts' third time being named the weekly honor this season.
Fouts picked up two victories last week against Arizona and UCLA at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla. The combined wins improved her overall record this season to a remarkable 27-3.
One of those victories stood out over the other, though.
On Friday against UCLA — exactly 21 years to the day since the last perfect game in WCWS history — Fouts tossed a perfect seven innings, retiring 21 consecutive batters to achieve just the fifth perfect game all-time at the WCWS.
The achievement also came on the day of her 21st birthday.
En route to perfection, Fouts struck out 14 batters in 95 pitches, making quick work of the Bruins.
Fouts is expected to return to the circle on Monday as the Crimson Tide will face the Florida State Seminoles as both teams battle for a spot in the WCWS Championship Finals.
Also considered:
1. Dylan Smith (baseball, pitcher)
- Pitched a complete game against Rider at the NCAA Ruston Regional on Saturday, helping the Crimson Tide avoid elimination
- Allowed one run off seven hits, walked none and struck out seven batters in 116 pitches (a career high)
2. Bailey Hemphill (softball, catcher)
- Tied for the team-lead in batting average by going 2-for-4 between Arizona and UCLA (.500)
- Registered two runs against Arizona, with one of those runs coming off of a home run in the bottom of the third
3. Kaylee Tow (softball, first base)
- Batted 2-for-6 between Arizona and UCLA
- Led the team in RBIs with three and registered one run against UCLA
