Montana Fouts Named 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Pitcher of the Year

Fouts led the nation in strikeouts with 349 during the 2021 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball junior pitcher Montana Fouts has been named the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Pitcher of the Year, the award's committee announced on Friday afternoon.

Fouts led the nation in strikeouts in 2021, amassing 349 over the course of the team's 61 games.

Fouts was named a unanimous First Team NFCA All-American, finishing the 2021 season with an impressive 27-4 record. Along with her strikeouts — the third-most in a single season in Crimson Tide program history — Fouts also recorded a 1.61 ERA. On the year, she recorded 22 double-digit strikeout performances

In total, Fouts pitched 24 complete games in 2021, and also recorded three saves in her four relief appearances in the circle.

Fouts also led the team to its sixth SEC Tournament title, where she was named the tournament's MVP for her efforts. In conference season honors, she was named the SEC Co-Pitcher of the Year.

Fouts' highlight moment of the season came during the Women's College World Series against UCLA, where Fouts struck out 14 batters en route to the fifth perfect game in WCWS history. The perfect game occurred on Fouts' 21st birthday, exactly 21 years to the day since the last perfect game at the WCWS took place.

The Schutt Sports/NFCA Pitcher of the Year award was first awarded in 2019, an additional award alongside the Player of the Year award that had been presented since 2016. The award was voted on by members of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division I All-American Committee.