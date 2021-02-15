All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Montana Fouts Named SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week

The Grayson, Ky., native contributed to Alabama’s fifth perfect game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After contributing to a perfect game as part of 12.0 shutout innings in the circle last weekend, Alabama softball’s Montana Fouts has been named this week’s SEC Pitcher of the Week, it was announced Monday.

Fouts opened the 2021 season going 12-up, 12-down over 4.0 innings against Alabama State on Friday, paired with a shutout fifth inning from Sarah Cornell for the fifth perfect game in program history. Fouts followed that performance with a complete-game shutout over Louisville on Sunday, allowing just one hit and one walk across seven innings of work with 11 strikeouts, one shy of her career high. In total, she fanned 20 batters across 11.0 innings of work on opening weekend.

The weekly conference award is the sixth of Fouts’ career, previously winning Pitcher of the Week once and Freshman of the Week four times in 2019. Alabama has now claimed 42 Pitcher of the Week honors in program history.

For the latest information on the team, follow @AlabamaSB on Twitter, BamaSB on Instagram and Alabama Softball on Facebook. General athletic news can also be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.

