Bama Central
Top Stories
All Things Bama
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

With Najee Harris Leading the Running Backs, Alabama's Ground Game in 20/20 Shape

Christopher Walsh

Even though the 2019 Alabama passing game had so many prolific players, from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the four-headed receiving monster of Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, it was another Crimson Tide player who led the Southeastern Conference in scoring.

As a junior, running back Najee Harris found the end zone 13 times on the ground, plus another seven times in the air. The 20 touchdowns gave him an average of 9.2 points per game.

No one will remember, though, if he gets the record every running back in Alabama history has targeted during the Nick Saban era: Career rushing yards.

Over three seasons, Harris has tallied 2,377 including a team-high 1,224 last year (on 209 carries, averaging 5.9 per attempt).

Should he match his 2019 totals, when Alabama played in 13 games, he would have 3,501 career yards. That’s just 90 shy of Alabama’s all-time leader (Derrick Henry).

Factor in Alabama having a new starting quarterback and another monster line, and yes, it seems likely that he's going to get the ball more even though the Crimson Tide is slated to only play a 10-game conference-only regular season in 2020. 

“When you look at Najee from a physical stature standpoint, he’s a big physical runner,” offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian said. “Very traditional in the types of runners who have been here at Alabama.

“There may be games in which he is that total bell-cow and we have to go the way we need to go to do what we need to do to win the game. There may be other games in which it’s not as many. Maybe we do find ways to get him the ball in the passing game and different things.”

Harris caught 27 passes for 304 yards and was often used as a decoy in the play-action game to help the receivers get an edge on their defenders. One of the reasons why that so effective was his effectiveness in open space. 

Granted, the depth chart at running back also includes Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders (who suffered a torn ACL in fall camp), along with prize additions Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams and Kyle Edwards. 

Yet Harris is fresh and ready for more after three years in the college ranks.

“I think all running backs really need to get in a rhythm,” Harris said. “Every running back needs a certain amount. Not even a lot, maybe three carries or so. Just to see how they’re playing it, how the secondary is playing it, how the D-line is slanting. Are they pressing or just holding their blocks, or just moving off. It’s really just learning [that] more into the game you learn how certain plays are being blocked, it’s gathering of information.”

2020 Alabama Running Backs 

Returning: Najee Harris, Brian Robinson Jr., 2017, Trey Sanders, Kellen Robinson

New: Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, Kyle Edwards

Departures: Chadarius Townsend (transfer to Texas Tech); Jerome Ford (transfer to Cincinnati)

This is the first story in a series previewing Alabama's fall camp, set to open Monday.

Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

10 Things to Ponder About a Power 3 College Football Season

All Things CW: We're a long ways from having a college football season this fall, but if the remaining power conferences manage to play there's a lot of things that will need to be worked out

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

Michael Jordan Speaks to Alabama Football

The six-time NBA champion spoke to the team via Zoom on Tuesday night

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

5 Things To Keep An Eye On During Alabama's 2020 Fall Camp

Crimson Tide football is set to open fall camp late, but is still on track to play the 2020 season

Christopher Walsh

Big 12 Releases 2020 Football Schedule, Games to Start as Soon as Sept. 12

The league's conference title game will be either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19

Tyler Martin

All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Big Ten/Pac-12 Regret Their Decisions to Cancel?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Mac Jones Named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List

Jones will aim to be the third quarterback in Alabama program history to take home the award

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Nick Saban: "Players are a lot safer with us"

The Crimson Tide's head coach spoke with ESPN regarding Monday morning's news that both the Big Ten and PAC-12 are close to canceling their football seasons

Joey Blackwell

by

BamaBon

Big Ten/Pac-12 Decisions Have Massive Ramifications, While SEC, ACC, Big 12 Need to Unite

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin breaks it all down in this week's Talk of the Tide commentary

Tyler Martin

by

jblackwell

Could the SEC be the Promised Land for All of College Football This Season?

Around the SEC takes a look at reaction to the #WeWantToPlay movement and throws out a wild theory about how the league could potential get some last-minute additions this season

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 12, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell