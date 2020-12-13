Nate Oats Apologizes to Coach K: "I Have the Utmost Respect for Him as a Coach"

Oats received nation-wide criticism following a jab he made at Krzyzewski on Thursday regarding the older coach's comments on the current season during a pandemic

After falling on the road in Atlanta at the Holiday Hoopsgiving to Clemson 64-56, Alabama coach Nate Oats took a second to apologize for comments made on Thursday regarding Duke basketball and its coach, Mike Krzyzewski.

"I kind of want to publicly apologize to Coach K for what I said," Oats said. "I actually felt terrible about it. Right after I got out of the press conference I reached out to him. He was gracious enough to return my call. We had a good talk on the phone and I've got the utmost respect for him as a coach."

Oats had been asked in his pregame press conference on comments made by Krzyzewski regarding whether or not the season should be played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Krzyzewski's Duke has started the season with a 2-2 record, a mark worse than what the Blue Devils are used to having to begin a season. The comments faced some criticism but during these unprecedented times were understood by most.

"You have 2,000 deaths a day. You have 200,000 cases. People are saying the next six weeks are going be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad," Krzyzewski said. "On the other side of it, there are these vaccines that are coming out. By the end of the month 20 million vaccine shots will be given. By the end of January or in February, another 100 million. Should we not reassess that? See just what would be best?"

When asked his question on Thursday regarding Coach K and Duke, Oats fired back with a question to the journalist.

"Let me ask you a question," Oats asked reporters. "Do you think if Coach K hadn't lost the two non-conference games at home that he would still be saying that?"

Oats followed it up with his opinion that the season should still be played.

"We should be playing, in my opinion," Oats said. "We should 100% be playing basketball. Nobody talks about the mental aspect.

"I don't agree with them at all."

Oats's comments were met with praise by many of the Alabama faithful but also received much criticism on a national level.

As revealed by Oats, he immediately reached out to Krzyzewski following the press conference. After a talk with the legendary coach, Oats's thoughts on the situation changed.

"It was unnecessary, it was wrong and I apologized to him," Oats said. "We had a good talk, I understand a lot more now where he's coming from. What's best for one program is not necessarily what's best for another program."



To end his apology on Saturday night, Oats finished up with a reminder that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is something that everyone should continue to take seriously.

"I'm definitely wasn't trying to say 'COVID's not serious'," Oats said. "Some people might have taken that. I know the numbers aren't great right now. We need to take all the precautions we can."