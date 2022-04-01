Nate Oats Confirms Jahvon Quinerly Suffered ACL Tear

Quinerly suffered the injury in the Crimson Tide's final game of the 2021-22 season against Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats confirmed on Friday morning that junior guard Jahvon Quinerly had suffered an ACL tear when he went down in the Crimson Tide's NCAA Tournament game against Notre Dame.

Speaking on The Next Round, Oats revealed the injury whilst talking about building the roster for next year after the premature end to the 2021-22 season.

“We obviously did not catch a break with Quinerly tearing his ACL in the first four minutes of the game,” Oats said on the show. “But we’ve got to build a roster that can sustain those types of injuries, and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

At the 16:31 mark of the first half against the Fighting Irish, Quinerly drove into the paint on the Alabama offensive end of the court and was fouled. However, when he planted, his left knee appeared to buckle, which caused him to fall down on the court in obvious pain.

Upon suffering the injury, Crimson Tide trainer Clarke Holter and head coach Nate Oats ran to the opposite end of the court to check on him. After a few minutes, Oats returned to the bench and assistant coach Bryan Hodgson attended Quinerly and helped him off the court.

Over the course of the 2021-22 season, Quinerly was second on the team in points with 457. In 33 games played with 27 starts, he averaged 30 minutes per game — also the second-most on the team. In total, Quinerly also recorded 98 rebounds, 22 steals and five blocks.

The day following the injury and the Alabama loss, Quinerly posted on Instagram and referred to the game as his last at the college level.

"Never in a million years would I have thought this how my last college game was gonna play out," Quinerly's post read. "3 mins in 😓 doesn’t even feel real. 10 toes always though. My story not over. Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers 🙏🏼 the rest is in God’s hands… #NoUTurns"

However, the post now reveals an updated caption:

Jahvon Quinerly's Instagram

The motive behind the caption change is currently unknown. Quinerly could still return for one final year with the Crimson Tide, but his participation in the team's Senior Day along with his original caption indicates that he plans to move on to professional basketball.

That being said, only time will tell what Quinerly ultimately decides.