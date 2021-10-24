    • October 24, 2021
    Nate Oats Gives Update on Absence of Two Crimson Tide Returners in Exhibition Game

    Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary were noticeably absent from Alabama's preseason charity exhibition game against Louisiana.
    TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —Two of Alabama's key returners from last year's SEC championship squad were on the bench dressed in street clothes for the Crimson Tide's last tuneup before the regular season begins. 

    Point guard Jahvon Quinerly and forward Juwan Gary did not play in Alabama's 73-68 exhibition win against Louisiana. 

    Alabama head coach Nate Oats said that the two players were suspended for a violation of team rules for the exhibition game only and will be available when the season starts.

    "They were suspended for the exhibition for a violation of team rules," Oats said. "They will be available for game one, and that's all I can say on that. We're moving on. They’ve handled themselves very appropriately since."

    Both guys participated in the Tide Tipoff event earlier in the weekend on Friday night at Foster Auditorium. Quinerly was a part of the three-point shooting contest and skill competition, while Gary showed off his skills during the dunk contest. 

    Quinerly was the second-leading scorer for the Crimson Tide last season. His play late in the year earned him SEC Tournament MVP honors. He was a big part of Alabama's tournament run to the Sweet 16 and why Alabama is ranked No. 14 in the preseason. 

    Gary redshirted in the 2019-20 season after suffering an ACL injury prior to the season. Last year, he played in 30 games and provided valuable minutes off the bench. 

    According to Oats, Quinerly and Gary should be available for Alabama's season opener against Louisiana Tech on Nov. 9.

    This story will be updated with video.

    Alabama men's basketball player Juwan Gary at 2021 Tide Tipoff
    Nate Oats Gives Update on Absence of Two Crimson Tide Returners

