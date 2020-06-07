Nate Oats, Greg Byrne Attend Protest in Tuscaloosa

Bama Central
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men's basketball coach Nate Oats and director of athletics Greg Byrne were spotted at a peaceful protest being held in Tuscaloosa on Sunday afternoon.

The protest, dubbed the Tuscaloosa Peaceful Rally for Racial Justice, was held as the latest in a string of protests following the death of Minneapolis native George Floyd at the hands of four police officers.

A.J. Spurr of Roll Tide Wire was the first to confirm Oats' and Byrne's appearance at the rally with this photo on Twitter, taken by The Crimson White's Hannah Saad:

The protest lived up to its name and was peaceful, with Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox speaking at the event among others.

“Absolutely I have concerns," Maddox said in an interview with WBRC FOX 6. "The murder of George Floyd has understandably evoked anger, frustration, confusion about where we go as a country."

Tuscaloosa fire chief Brent Blankley also added comment, revealing that he was pleased that the protest was peaceful.

“As long as the protesters are peaceful, we will capably support them," Blankley said, also to FOX 6. "We have to look up our plan of action if it isn’t and we are prepared for that.”

While Oats and Byrne were not interviewed at the rally, both have posted statements on social media regarding their respective views on racial injustice in America. You can read both statements below.

Nate Oats' statement:

Greg Byrne's statement:

